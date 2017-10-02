Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Sept. 30

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Sept. 30. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Cross Country—In their first out-of-state meet of the season, the Knights traveled to Wrentham, Mass. for the Frank Kelley Invitational. Conner Leone paced the boys team to a ninth-place finish out of 19 teams in the championship boys race with a season-best time of 16:46.33, taking 21st out of 135 runners. Shane Leone (27th, 16:58.31), Matt Penna (49th, 17:21.60), Ryan Slesinski (61st, 17:34.63), and Sean Young (64th, 17:37.53) scored as well. Jeffrey Hannigan (65th, 17:37.64) and Ben Palladino (81st, 17:55.55) contributed. Tristan Shelgren (15:24.53) of Saint John’s Prep beat out Newton North’s Andrew Mah (15:46.39) to win the race. Wakefield beat out Pentucket as the top overall school in that race. Kate Kemnitz paced the girls team, to a seventh-place finish out of 18 teams in the championship girls race with a season-best time of 20:27.23, taking 24th out of 138 runners. Isabella Scalise (30th, 20:27.23), Natalia Adamczyk (31st, 20:46.84), Kailey Schmarr (48th, 21:21.17), and Laini Pizzitola (66th, 21:52.82) scored as well. Amanda Perkowski (104th, 22:46.92) contributed. Littleton’s Sarah Roffman (18:46.62) and Kaitlyn Roffman (18:53.70) graced the finish line first in the race. Woburn beat out Westwood as the top overall school in that race. Southington will be back on the trails next week when they travel to Stratton Brook State Park for a double dual meet against Hall and Simsbury on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and Wickham Park in Manchester for the Wickham Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 7. The boys team is currently 4-1, while the girls team is currently 3-2.

SOUTHINGTON FALL RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0-1 (3-0-1).

Week 2—11-3-2 (8-3-1).

Week 3—19-9-2 (8-6).

Week 4—28-15-2 (9-6).

Cross Country Runners’ Personal Season Bests:

BOYS

Shane Leone (-)—16:39, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Conner Leone (up 2)—16:46.33, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Sean Young (down 1)—17:02, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Matt Penna (down 2)—17:10, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Ryan Slesinski (-)—17:19, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Jeff Hannigan (-)—17:37.64, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Tanner Sperry (-)—17:55.03, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational.

GIRLS

Kate Kemnitz (up 6)—20:27.23, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Isabella Scalise (down 1)—20:37, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Julia Michnowicz (down 1)—20:46, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Natalia Adamczyk (-)—20:46.84, 9/30 at Frank Kelley Invitational. Sarah Minkiewicz (down 2)—20:54, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Laini Pizzitola (down 1)—21:09, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Kailey Schmarr (down 1)—21:11, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon.

Swimmers Qualified for Class LL Meet:

200 Freestyle (2:07.99)—Olivia Fournier, 2:03.14, 9/27 vs. East Catholic; Andie Nadeau, 2:07.40, 9/20 vs. EO Smith.

200 Individual Medley (2:28.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 2:24.94 (1st improved), 9/20 vs. EO Smith; Maddie Symecko, 2:25.64 (1st improved), 9/27 vs. East Catholic.

50 Freestyle (26.69)—Olivia Fournier, 25.26 (1st improved), 9/20 vs. EO Smith; Julie Duszak, 25.66 (1st improved), 9/20 vs. EO Smith.

Diving (160.00)—Alyssa Aulbach, 164.80, 9/29 at Plainville.

100 Fly (1:06.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 1:03.13, 9/27 vs. East Catholic.

100 Freestyle (58.79)—Olivia Fournier, 55.44, 9/27 vs. East Catholic.

500 Freestyle (5:51.99)—Andie Nadeau, 5:43.67 (2nd improved), 9/29 at Plainville.

100 Backstroke (1:06.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 1:05.04, 9/12 at Rocky Hill.

100 Breaststroke (1:17.99)—Julie Duszak, 1:11.39 (2nd improved), 9/27 vs. East Catholic; Patrycja Zajac, 1:14.71, 9/20 vs. EO Smith.

Remaining Undefeated Teams—Football (4-0), Girls Swimming & Diving (4-0).

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.