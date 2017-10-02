Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Sept. 29

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Sept. 29. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Field Hockey—The Lady Knights flipped the script from Tuesday’s 6-0 home loss to divisional South Windsor (6-0-1) and broke their four-game losing streak by recording their first shutout of the season after blanking divisional East Catholic (3-3), 6-0, at home. The Knights led the Eagles, 4-0, at halftime. Jenna Sheehan marshalled the offense with the hat trick of three goals. Nicole Martocchio contributed with three assists and scored one goal. The Knights took 21 shots on goal and nine penalty corners. Maddie Belfonti saved four shots in the cage. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they host Hall (3-3) on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and then head out on the road for divisional Wethersfield (1-6-1) on Friday, Oct. 6. Southington is currently 2-4.

Girls Swimming & Diving—The Lady Knights remained undefeated and improved to 4-0 with a 98-76 rout at Plainville (0-4). The meet went to exhibition races by the 100 backstroke. The following finished first in the meet: Meghan Hammarlund, Patrycja Zajac, Maddie Symecko, and Julie Duszak in the 200 medley relay; Duszak, Jess Monte, Kara Zazzaro, and Andie Nadeau in the 200 freestyle relay; Nadeau, Zazzaro, Symecko, and Hammarlund in the 400 freestyle relay; Nadeau in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle; Symecko in the 200 individual medley; Duszak in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; Alyssa Aulbach in diving; Hammarlund in the 100 fly and 100 backstroke; and Zazzaro in the 100 freestyle. Aulbach qualified for the Class LL meet in diving (164.80). Nadeau improved her state time in the 500 freestyle (5:43.67). The Knights will be back in the pool next week when they dip into their first divisional meets of the season, scheduled to host divisional Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and then head out on the road for divisional Farmington on Friday, Oct. 6.

Girls Volleyball—The Lady Knights earned their third-straight win with a 3-1 triumph over Farmington (6-1) at home, handing the Indians their first loss of the season. Farmington is currently tied for third in the CCC. Southington dominated most of the opening set, and after the score was knotted at 11-11, the Knights went on an 8-0 run to take the first set, 25-20. Farmington held a one-point lead, 11-10, midway through the second set and went on a 4-0 run to pull away from Southington, 25-19, and even the sets. Although their serving wasn’t at its best in the match, the Knights managed solid defense and attacked Farmington’s back row to take the third set, 25-21, after going on runs of 6-0 and 4-0. The Knights continued their momentum and capped off the victory by taking the fourth set, 25-19, with runs of 7-0 and 4-0. The following were team leaders in the match: Brooke Cooney (14 kills), Haley Larrabee (21-for-26 serving with 5 aces), Hannah Zelina (3 blocks), Nolyn Allen (25 digs), and Stephanie Zera (50 assists). The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week with contests against divisional NW Catholic (2-7), Platt (3-4), and EO Smith (6-1). EO Smith is currently tied for third in the CCC. Southington is currently 6-1 and tied for third in the CCC as well.

