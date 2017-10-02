Obituary: Richard Bradley Lewis, 73

Richard Bradley Lewis of Palm Coast, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and daughters on Monday, September 11, 2017 in Augusta, GA at the age of 73.

Dick was born on March 17, 1944 in Torrington, CT to Donald and Phyllis (Bradley) Lewis. He attended St. Francis School, Torrington High School and graduated Canterbury School, in New Milford, CT in 1962. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Lehigh University in 1966, where he was a brother and officer of Pi Kappa Alpha. Dick served in the transportation corps of U.S. Army from 1966 – 1970 where he obtained the rank of Captain while serving in Libya and Vietnam and earning Vietnam campaign medal and the bronze star. He spent 30 years in the armored car business in Connecticut, Maryland and New Jersey. In 1999, Dick and Sue retired to Palm Coast, FL. He was an active member of Military Officers Association of America and parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Dick and Sue celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June 2017. He loved to plan vacations and cruises, golfing, watching UCONN women’s basketball, reading on the beach, and researching helpful and useless information on Wikipedia.

Dick is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Susanne (Brochu); his daughters, Janet DiCorpo of Southington, CT and Kate Cline and her husband Bobby of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Andrew and Daniel DiCorpo and Emma Cline.

Graveside services with full military honors will be held Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 11:00a.m. at St. Peter Cemetery, 236 E. Pearl Road, Torrington. Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington is in care of local arrangements.

In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Salvation Army, 234 Oak Ave., Torrington, CT 06790 or Catholic Charities for Hurricane Relief, P.O. Box 17066, Baltimore, MD 21297.

