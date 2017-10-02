Obituary: Lucille M. (Marquis) Sirois, 87

Lucille M. (Marquis) Sirois, 87, of Southington, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 26, at Southington Care.

She was born in Maine, on April 5, 1930, the daughter of the late Patrick and Marie Marquis. She was last employed at the Towne Dry Cleaners in Southington.

She is survived by her sisters, Sylvia Paradis, Rolande Quellette, Theresa Manship, Patricia Tully and her brother Joel Marquis.

She was predeceased by her sister Viola Dionne and brother David Marquis.

A memorial service will be held on October 7 at St. Thomas Church in Southington. A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

Lucille’s family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Southington Care for their wonderful care and compassion and her close friends who visited her regularly.