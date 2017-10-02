Obituary: Herb Dubois, 58

Herb Dubois, 58, of Southington, passed away surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at HOCC in New Britain. He was the beloved husband of Gina (DiVito) Dubois for 39 years.

Born in Southington on March 6, 1959 to Viola Dubois and the late Herbert Dubois, he had been a lifelong Southington resident. Herb was a longtime member of the Plantsville Congregational Church, serving as a Deacon and Head Usher. He was also an active co-leader in the Church’s Pilgrim Youth Fellowship. Herb was employed with Sherwin-Williams for 37 years. He also served as the honorary “Water Boy” for the SHS Football Team from 2005-2007. He will be remembered for creating unique family traditions, his bigger-than-life personality, and his sense of humor that allowed him to make anyone laugh, even during difficult times.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two children; daughter Aubrey Quinlan and her husband Shawn and son Adam Dubois, all of Southington, as well as 3 grandchildren, Abigail, Stephen, and Liam, who affectionately referred to him as “Dumpy.” He is also survived by his sister, Darlene Foxworth (Larry) and brother Glenn (Sandi), Uncle Paul, sister-in-law Karen O’Donnell (Jim) and brother-in-law Belden DiVito (Barbara), as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends that were like family. Not to be forgotten, Herb is also survived by his two faithful canine companions, Luna and Mavrick.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of the Critical Care Unit of HOCC New Britain for the compassion and care they provided during his final days. The family would also like to extend their condolences to Rebecca, the birth mother his sister always jokingly told him about.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the Plantsville Congregational Church, 109 Church St., Plantsville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held before the service from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville.

