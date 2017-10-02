Golfing for Southington Care

The McCarty family donated $17,000 to Southington Care Center (SCC) from the proceeds of the Steve McCarty memorial golf tournament on June 12 at Hawks Landing CC. More than 100 golfers competed at the second annual tournament to support SCC’s Tranquill Passages end-of-life program and The First Tee of Connecticut. From left, Steve McCarty Jr.; Julie Norko from Hartford HealthCare Senior Services (HHCSS); Maley Hunt from HHCSS; SCC executive director William Kowalewski, Lisa Connolly from HHCSS; Donna McCarty; Sharon Robinson from HHCSS; and Billy McCarty.(Photo by Ron Kochman)