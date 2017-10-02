Arnold Kenneth ‘Whitie’ White, 84

Arnold Kenneth White, 84, of the Milldale section of Southington, beloved husband of Kay (Staples) White for over 59 years passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Arnold was born May 9, 1933 in Middlesex, VT, son of the late Roy K. and Natalie (Sweet) White. In 1941 his family moved to Windsor, VT, where his dad worked for the railroad prior to becoming a skilled carpenter.

Arnold, better known as “Whitie”, affectionately referred to as “Son” within his family, lovingly called “big brother” by his four younger siblings, attended school in Windsor, VT, worked for Goodyear Tire Corporation, and went on to serve in the United States Army. Following his military discharge in 1956 he moved to Connecticut, working as a machinist for Pratt & Whitney in North Haven, and several other machine companies. He and his family relocated to Southington, Connecticut where he ultimately established Central Fence Company, Inc., proudly serving the community as its owner and operator for over forty years.

In addition to his devoted wife, Arnold is also survived by his daughter Debra Maffiolini of Southington, his son Ronald White and his wife Susan of Plantsville, his son William White and his wife Elizabeth of Southington, his nine grandchildren, Marissa Maffiolini and her boyfriend Ethan Blau of Queens, NY, Steven, Alicia and Tess Maffiolini of Southington, Travis White and his fiancé, Michelle Plourd, of Torrington, Jason White and his girlfriend Ashley Wheeler, and Tim White, all of Southington, and Dylan and Brody White of Southington, .

Arnold is also survived by his sister, Arlene Chamberlain, of Ascutney, VT, his brother Maynard White Sr. and sister-in-law Linda White of Ascutney, VT, his sister, Brenda Strout and brother-in-law Clarence “Buster” Strout, of Brewster, MA, and his brother Dennis White and sister-in-law Theresa, of Ascutney, VT, several nieces and nephews, and his life-long friend Raymond“ Dilly” Dillingham of Windsor, VT. Arnold is also survived by his sister-in-law Helen Gomez of Montpelier, VT, and his sister-in-law Martha Smith Tanner and her husband Brad Tanner of Pensacola, FL.

Arnold was predeceased by his son-in-law, James Maffiolini, his brother –in-law, Paul Chamberlain, his brother-in-law, Santiago Gomez, and close friend Kitty Dillingham.

Arnold was an avid fresh-water fisherman, hunter, and devoted family man. He was a proud and enthusiastic fan at his grandchildren’s numerous sports games, dance recitals, music concerts and graduations. He enjoyed relaxing with Kay and family members at their home-away-from home on Thomas Pond in South Casco, Maine, and salmon fishing from his boat on nearby Sebago Lake, Maine, where the ultimate reward was grilling up a fresh salmon dinner! He looked forward every year to attending Fryeburg Fair in Maine, where he could watch the tractor pulls and enjoy the food!

Arnold’s family wishes to acknowledge the exceptional care he received as a patient at Smilow Cancer Center in New Haven, CT and Elim Park Health and Rehabilitation Center in Cheshire, CT.

The funeral services will be held at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Road, on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. with burial immediately to follow at South End Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday 4 pm to 8 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington, CT. Donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or Smilow Cancer Center, Office of Developmen, PO Box1849, New Haven, CT 06508. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.