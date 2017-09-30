Local couple donates flag to BFL

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Bread for Life held a flag-raising ceremony on-site on Saturday, Sept. 23. The American flag and the flagpole were donated and installed by John and Gin DeMello.

The National Anthem was sung by Naomi Cipriano. Honor of the flag was performed by the Marine Corp Color Guard. The flag was raised by retired Air Force Colonel Bob McMillan and Civil Air Patrol Cadet Staff Sergeant Jacob Cipriano. “God Bless America” was performed by retired Air Force E-6 Electro Environmental System Specialist Joe Woloszyn.

One of the volunteers reported to administrative director Missy Cipriano that the ceremony was “the most moving ceremony he had ever seen in his life,” Cipriano said, adding that having the flag and flag pole makes the building “complete.”

“A lot of our volunteers are retired military in some capacity, and a few of our clients are vets, too,” said Cipriano. “Having the flag and the ceremony was much needed.”

Executive director Donna Ayer said the overall feeling of the ceremony was pride. “There is a lot of division right now, and this ceremony helped to remind us to be proud of our country as a unit and of who we are.”