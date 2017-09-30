Commentary/Letters

Letter: Reader supports Chris Poulos for council

by  •  • 0 Comments

 

We invite readers to contribute letters to the editor. Please include a name, address, and phone number and email us at JGoralski@ SouthingtonObserver.com. There is a limit of 350 words.

To the editor:

I am proudly supporting Chris Poulos as a Democratic candidate for Southington Town Council.

I have known him for over 30 years. We have worked and volunteered together, and I have witnessed him fight hard to represent students and families as a leader in public education and in our community.

As both a parent and educator, I know Poulos understands and can manage the challenging balance between providing a great education for our children, and doing so in a way that is affordable.

With retired family and friends living in town, I know he will represent the needs of our seniors and ensure they are able to maintain the quality of life that they deserve.

I strongly feel he will work hard to support our local businesses, as he advocates for continued growth in our community and the preservation of Southington’s hometown feel.

As a Republican who cares deeply about our town, I know that Chris will serve Southington’s interests well as a Town Councilor. Regardless of the challenging issues that we face or party affiliation, Poulos will lead in a fiscally responsible manner, with integrity, values, and concern for all members of our community.

Join me in voting Chris Poulos for Southington Town Council on Nov. 7.

Lynn Potamis, Southington

Leave a Reply