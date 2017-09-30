Letter: Bread for Life thanks community for supporting summer lunch program

To the editor:

The mission of Bread for Life is to ensure that no one goes hungry in our community. One area of need is for children during the summer vacation when they do not receive the free breakfast and lunch provided through school. Our concept for the 2017 Bread for Life’s Children’s Summer Lunch program was to provide food, fun and friendship in locations that had a high percentage of children receiving breakfast and lunch support during the school year.

We ran summer lunch sites at three locations: Derynoski School playground, Wheeler Village, and Summer Brook Apartments. In addition, we offered a bag lunch to campers at YMCA Camp Sloper who were receiving financial assistance to attend camp.

Bread for Life prepared and served a total of 1,945 meals to children in need this summer.

We had excellent community partners with the Southington Board of Education, Southington Community YMCA, Southington Health Department, Southington Youth Services, Summer Brook Apartments, and Wheeler Village. We had 22 site volunteers providing the program and 15 lunch makers preparing the lunches throughout the summer. We received many donations for this program including COCC, CT Real Estate Management, Family Resource Center, Hubert family, Kenzie Kakes, the Classy Sassy Ladies, Tops Market, and Walmart Community Grant. In addition daily activities for the kids were provided by Valentine the Clown, Kathy Reinhard of Calvanese Foundation, Joe Woloszyn, Bloom Yoga, Southington Library, SoCCA, Southington Police Department K-9 Unit, Puttin’ on the Ritz, Tony Leone Magician, YMCA, and Southington Fire Department.

Bread for Life relies entirely on the generosity of our community to help us meet our mission. We would like to thank everyone who helped us provide such a successful program that helped so many kids this summer.

Bread for Life chair Mike Soltys

and executive director Donna Ayer