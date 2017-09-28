SPD makes second arrest for Father’s Day bank robbery and carjacking

On Monday, Sept. 25, the Southington Police Department Detective Division arrested the second suspect in a bank robbery and subsequent carjacking on June 18, 2017. Lamar McCarthy, 35, of Hartford, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 25 for his involvement in the robbery of the People’s United Bank at 505 N. Main St. in Southington.

Police were dispatched to the robbery at approximately 1:15 p.m. on June 18 after receiving a call for a hold up alarm at the People’s Bank located inside Stop and Shop. A male suspect, later identified as Norman Renaldi, 43, of Meriden, entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding the money. Renaldi exited the store and got into a red minivan operated by a second suspect, later identified as McCarthy.

The suspects’ vehicle left the area, heading north on Route 10. An officer saw the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of Walmart on Queen Street. The suspect vehicle did a u-turn, striking another vehicle, before fleeing southbound on Queen Street. In the area of the intersection of N. Main Street and Curtiss Street, the suspect vehicle had a tire go flat. The suspect vehicle continued to drive until it reached the area of the Shell Gas station, located at 212 Main St., where it pulled to the side of the road.

There the two suspects fled the vehicle. Renaldi was taken into custody by police on the date of the incident, but McCarthy got into a white Jeep Cherokee that was at one of the gas pumps at the Shell Station and drove away leaving the male who had been pumping gas at that location. The male’s wife and grandchildren (ages 6 and 3) were still inside the vehicle at the time McCarthy fled the area with the car.

A short time later the female and the two children were released from the vehicle at a commuter lot off of Exit 26 of I-84 near the Cheshire-Waterbury line. Further investigation led to information allowing police to identify McCarthy and apply for warrants.

McCarthy was charged with three counts of first degree kidnapping, second degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second degree robbery, robbery involving an occupied vehicle, and engaging police in pursuit. The warrant had a $750,000 court-set bond.

McCarthy was charged on a second warrant for the charges associated with the motor vehicle violations while police were attempting to stop the vehicle. He is being held on a $15,000 bond for evading responsibility, unsafe passing, failure to drive right, failure to obey traffic controls, improper turns, and engaging police in pursuit.

He was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Sept. 26.

