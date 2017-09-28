Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Sept. 27

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Sept. 27. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Swimming & Diving—The Lady Knights earned their third-straight win to remain undefeated with a 95-72 rout of East Catholic at home. The following finished first in the meet: Meghan Hammarlund, Julie Duszak, Maddie Symecko, and Andie Nadeau in the 200 medley relay; Duszak, Kara Zazzaro, Jess Monte, and Olivia Fournier in the 200 freestyle relay; Fournier, Symecko, Nadeau, and Hammarlund in the 400 freestyle relay; Fournier in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Duszak in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; Hammarlund in the 100 fly and 100 backstroke; and Nadeau in the 500 freestyle. The following qualified for the Class LL meet: Fournier in the 200 freestyle (2:03.14) and 100 freestyle (55.44) and Hammarlund in the 100 fly (1:03.13). The following improved their state marks: Symecko in the 200 individual medley (2:25.64), Nadeau in the 500 freestyle (5:47.38), and Duszak in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.39). The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Plainville on Friday. The meet is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

