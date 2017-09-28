Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, Sept. 26

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, Sept. 26. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Cross Country—With temperatures hovering around 90 degrees, Southington hosted a double dual meet at Camp Sloper and managed the high humidity, as both teams split with Farmington and Glastonbury. The boys team swept Farmington, 15-50, and fell, 24-31, to Glastonbury. The girls team defeated Farmington, 19-44, and fell, 20-41, to Glastonbury. Conner Leone paced all runners and won the boys race with a time of 17:44, edging Glastonbury’s Jacob Smith by a few seconds. Conner Leone’s first-place finish wouldn’t be enough though, as the Tomahawks grabbed four of the next six spots. Shane Leone (4th, 18:46), Ryan Slesinski (7th, 18:52), Sean Young (9th, 19:33), and Jeff Hannigan (10th, 19:35) scored as well. Matthew Penna (11th, 19:57) and Ben Palladino (12th, 20:03) contributed. After missing the first three meets of the season to injury, Kate Kemnitz returned to the trails by winning the girls race with a time of 22:35, beating out Glastonbury’s Brittany Anderson (22:35). The Tomahawks filled the next four spots after Anderson. Sarah Minkiewicz (8th, 22:59), Isabella Scalise (11th, 23:16), Natalia Adamczyk (13th, 23:35), and Julia Michnowicz (16th, 24:26) scored as well. Kailey Schmarr (17th, 24:40) and Amanda Perkowski (20th, 26:11) contributed. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Wrentham Park, Mass. for the Frank Kelley Invitational on Saturday. Conner Leone, Shane Leone, Young, Penna, Slesinski, and Hannigan will represent Southington in the boys championship race, which is scheduled to start at 12:34 p.m. Scalise, Kemnitz, Michnowicz, Adamczyk, Schmarr, and Laini Pizzitola will represent Southington in the girls championship race, which is scheduled to start at 12:57 p.m. The seventh members of both teams are to be decided. The boys team is currently 4-1, and the girls team is currently 3-2.

Field Hockey—The Lady Knights suffered their fourth-straight loss and third shutout of the season after falling, 6-0, to divisional South Windsor (6-0-1). The Bobcats are currently third in the CCC and fifth in Class L. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional East Catholic (3-2) on Friday. The game is scheduled to be played on the grass field at 3:45 p.m. Southington is currently 1-4.

Girls Volleyball—The Lady Knights earned their second-straight win with a 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-13) sweep of Newington (6-3) at home. Team leaders from the match included the following: Brooke Cooney (7 kills), Jenna Martin (17-for-17 serving with 6 aces), Erica Bruno (2 blocks), Nolyn Allen (16 digs), and Stephanie Zera (32 assists). The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Farmington (5-0) on Friday. Farmington is currently tied for first in Class L and the CCC. Game time is 6 p.m. Southington is currently 5-1 and tied for fourth in the CCC.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.