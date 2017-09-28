Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Sept. 25

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Sept. 25. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Soccer—The Blue Knights suffered their second-straight loss and first shutout of the season after falling, 5-0, to Farmington (2-1-2) at home. The Indians netted three goals in the first half and capped off the win with a pair of scores in the second half. Two of Farmington’s goals came off corner and free kicks. The Knights were held to just three shots on goal without a corner kick. John Griffin saved three shots on goal. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host New Britain (1-5) on Thursday. The game is scheduled to be played on the grass field at 3:45 p.m. Southington is currently 1-3-2.

Girls Soccer—The Lady Knights suffered their second-straight loss after falling by a goal, 2-1, at Farmington (3-1-2). Ally Carr assisted Katherine Crouse with the first goal of the game in the first half. Moments later, Farmington’s Taylor Hennig assisted Izzy Lipinski to knot the score by halftime. Farmington’s Alex Scott netted the game-winning goal in the second half. The Knights took 17 shots on goal. Olivia Sherwood saved five shots on goal. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Bloomfield (2-2-2) on Thursday. Southington is currently 3-3.

