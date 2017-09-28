Obituary: Dolores A. (Tacinelli) Palumbo, 86

Dolores A. (Tacinelli) Palumbo, 86, of Palm Bay, FL passed away Tuesday Sept. 12, 2017 at Zion II Assisted Living.

She was born April 4, 1931 in Southington, where she was a long time resident until moving to Bristol in 1978. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael J. Palumbo. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine (Perfetto) Tacinelli. After raising her daughters, she worked at the former Allied Control for several years.

She was the loving mother of Patricia James and husband Simon of Belchertown, MA, Joanne Sanders and husband Chuck of Palm Bay, FL, and Darlene DeAngelo of Palm Bay, FL; grandmother of Nadine Berrini, Gwenda James D’Angelo, Angela James, Michelle DeAngelo, Michael DeAngelo, Keith Radcilffe and great granddaughter Adalyn McCormick. She is survived by her sisters Palmina Frisina of Meriden and Anna Wichick of Southington and friend and sister-in-law Sylvia Scarpa of Southington and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by sisters Josephine Dalton and Mary Gasecki both of Southington. Dolores was a perfectionist in every way. She will be remembered for her love of family, impeccable housekeeping and loving caretaker to her husband.

The funeral will be held Monday, Oct. 2nd at 10:30a.m. at St Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery.Calling hours are from 9-10a.m. at the DellaVecchia’s Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

