Obituary: Audrey Ryder, 87

Audrey Ryder passed, as she lived her life, with peace and grace on Tuesday with her daughter by her side.

Born in Waterbury, Audrey attended UCONN where she excelled at nursing education and met her soul mate Paul who predeceased her in 2010.

Audrey will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Audrey was a bright, talented women. Audrey touched many lives through her nursing career, love of quilting and bridge playing, vibrant personality, wisdom, and sense of humor. The sharing of her love through her joy of cooking for family and friends and the recipes will be celebrated and remembered.

Earlier this year, Audrey was predeceased by her much loved, cherished, admired, stoic daughter, Elaine. The family wishes to thank the staff at Ridge Rd. Group Home, North Haven for their loving care to Elaine and the professional, caring staff at Alzheimer’s Resource Center for Audrey’s care.

A Mass of Christian burial for both Audrey and her daughter Elaine will be held on Friday, 11:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Resource Center or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com