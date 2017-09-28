Obituary: Alison (Bernier) Pinckney, 52

Alison (Bernier) Pinckney, 52, of Southington, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at Hartford Hospital. She is the wife of Gary Pinckney.

Alison was born May 11, 1965 in Meriden, the daughter of Thomas “Harry” and Carol (Champagne) Bernier. She was a hairdresser at Sisters Salon in Southington.

Besides her husband Gary of Southington and her parents of Huron, Ohio, she is survived by a son Ryan Pinckney of Southington and many of his friends who called her “Mom”, three brothers, Michael Bernier and his partner Steven of Meriden, Wayne Bernier and his wife Amanda of Torrington and Neil Bernier and his wife Eileen of Bristol, CT. Alison also leaves her mother-in-law, Helen Pinckney of Hartford, her sisters-in-law, Diane and her husband Donald Heath of Lady Lake, FL, Cheryl McAuliffe and her husband Christopher of Windsor, CT and brother-in-law Kenneth Pinckney and wife Martha of Windsor, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, God children and friends. She was predeceased by her father-in-law, Jay Pinckney and brother-in-law James K. Pinckney.

Alison’s passion was hairdressing and she considered her clients as her extended family. If you could not come to the salon, Alison would take the time to come to you. There was no client too far away and no service too small. She always made sure everyone was taken care of.

Alison was the nucleus of the family, hosting family celebrations and making sure everyone was happy. No one went hungry or left empty-handed.

Calling hours will be Sunday, October 1, from 4 – 8 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington, CT. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center, 85 Retreat Ave., Hartford, CT 06105.

