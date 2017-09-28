Man arrested for liquor store robbery

Michael Foley, 25, of Southington, was arrested after for stealing a bottle of vodka from Wineland Discount Liquors on 1543 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. and threatening a male clerk that he had a knife.

The clerk tripped a panic alarm at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 after the incident. The cashier said that Foley did not display the knife but fled the area, heading westbound on Meriden Waterbury Tpke. on a bicycle. After activating the panic button the clerk called a family member that lived nearby and told them what happened. Responding to the call, the family member saw Foley, stopped him, took away the bottle of vodka, and grabbed the bicycle. Foley fled on foot.

The on scene officer reviewed the video and recognized the suspect from a previous arrest. A short time later, another officer located Foley walking in the area of Burritt Street and Clark Street. A foot pursuit ensued and an officer arrived with a K-9 to start a track. Foley ran out from behind a home and and gave himself up to police without further incident. He was found to be in possession of a knife.

Foley was charged with first degree robbery, second degree threatening, second degree breach of pece, sixth degree larceny, and interfering with or resisting an officer. He was held on a $50,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Sept. 27.