Swimmers cruise past EO Smith

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

The Lady Knight swimming and diving team remained undefeated on the season by earning their second-straight win with an 88-74 victory over EO Smith in their home opener and lone meet of the week on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The meet went to exhibition races with three races remaining.

“It was our first home meet, so obviously, we wanted to make a good impression for our crowd,” said Southington coach Evan Tuttle. “The girls swam tremendously well, and it was a good day for us.”

Southington posted over 20 best times in the meet and qualified more swimmers for the Class LL meet. The Knights also hit their mark of automatic cuts from last season, most of them being freshmen, in only their second meet of the regular season.

That’s not new to this team, having such experience coming in. But this season, Tuttle received a lot of athletes that came out for the team swimming competitively for the first time.

“It takes us a while, usually, to build up to those things, but these girls have been swimming in the offseason, putting in the time and effort,” the coach said. “So, they’ve started their season pretty much in midseason condition ready to go. Times are only going to drop from here.”

The following finished first in the meet: Maddie Symecko, Julie Duszak, Meghan Hammarlund, and Olivia Fournier in the 200 medley relay; Duszak, Jess Monte, Symecko, and Hammarlund in the 200 freestyle relay; Andie Nadeau, Anny Moquete, Julia Holland, and Fournier in the 400 freestyle relay; Nadeau in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle; Hammarlund in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle; Fournier in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke; Symecko in the 100 fly; and Duszak in the 100 breaststroke.

The following qualified for the Class LL meet: Nadeau in the 200 freestyle (2:07.40) and 500 freestyle (5:51.51), and Symecko in the 200 individual medley (2:28.16).

The following improved their state times: Duszak in the 50 freestyle (25.66) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.58); Hammarlund in the 200 individual medley (2:24.94); Fournier in the 50 freestyle (25.26); and Zajac in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.71).

The Knights will be back in the pool next week when they host East Catholic on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and then hit the road for Plainville on Friday, Sept. 29. Southington is currently 2-0.