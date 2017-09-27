Southington Public Library listings for the Sept. 29 edition

The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

September

Artist of the Month Brian Varano. Plantsville’s Brian Varano is a graduate of Rhode Island School of Design. Much of his work includes quick pencil studies, black and white images, and color drawings, and paintings. He often gets inspiration from both the local landscape and more distant and exotic places, when he is vacationing with his family.

October

Forgetting names and keys? Normal aging or dementia? Wednesday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m. Registration required. Healthcare representatives from the Alzheimer’s Resource Center in Southington will lead the discussion. Sponsored by a grant from The Barnes Memorial Trust.

Ongoing

Behavioral Health Information. Mondays, 10 a.m., or Wednesdays, 5 p.m. Wheeler Clinic senior community health outreach coordinator Justine Micalizzi will offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. For private consultations, contact Justine at (860) 414-1235 or jmicalizzi@wheelerclinic.org.

Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. No registration. Drop-in evening storytime. The whole family will sing, dance, move, grove and listen to stories. Wearing pajamas is encouraged. Stuffed animals are welcome. Saturday Morning Movies. Saturdays, beginning at 10 a.m. in the children’s department. Popular kid’s movies are shown.

Miscellaneous