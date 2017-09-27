Seniors’ listings for the Sept. 29 edition

MONDAY, OCT. 2

SOUTHINGTON

ROCKING HORSE RANCH TRIP. Sponsored by Calendar House. Park at the church. Cost is $649 per person for a double room ($769 single). Includes 5 day 4 night trip, 3 meals, daytime activities, free coffee and cake all day, indoor pool, sauna, happy hour, horseback rides in the country, and live entertainment at night. Call, (860) 621-3014.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

SOUTHINGTON

STORMVILLE ANTIQUE AND FLEA MARKET DAY TRIP. Sponsored by Calendar House. Park at the church. Cost is $49. Bus trip to Stormville, N.Y. airport for an antique show andd flea market with over 600 vendors. Lots of walking.

THURSDAY, OCT. 12

SOUTHINGTON

COFFEE ‘N DESSERT – “BREAST HEALTH BASICS.” 1 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Mid-State Medical Center community outreach educator Tina Rodriguez will discuss self-breast exams, steps you can take to stay healthy, and the significance of early detection and prevention. RSVP at (860) 621-3014.

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

SOUTHINGTON

ORCHARDS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Tour the independent and assisted living community. Coffee served. People are welcome to stop by. Contact; retirement counselor Jessica Baillargeon, (860) 628-5656.

MULBERRY GARDENS OPEN HOUSE. 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. Tour the assisted living, adult day and memory care community. Light refreshments will be served. People are welcome to just stop by. Contact: retirement counselor Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020.

TUESDAY, OCT. 17

SOUTHINGTON

POLKA AT THE TURF. 11 a.m. at the Aqua Turf, Mulberry St. Featuring the Polka Family Band playing polka dance standards and American traditional music. Cost is $41 and includes chicken rice soup, salad, pierogies, roast pork loin, galumpkis, cheesecake. Tickets at Calendar House, (860) 621-3014.

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

SOUTHINGTON

CHOOSING YOUR MEDICARE PLAN – HOW CAN CHOICES COUNSELING HELP? Noon to 1 p.m., at HHC Bradley Campus, 81 Meriden Ave. A free Lunch & Learn program about CHOICES, a state program for health insurance assistance, outreach, information and referral, counseling, and eligibility screening. A light complimentary lunch will be served. To RSVP, call HHC Center for Healthy Aging, (877) 424-4641 or email HHC.CenterRSVP@hhchealth.org.

MONDAY, OCT. 23

SOUTHINGTON

PREVENTING FALLS AND INJURIES. 11:30 a.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Southington Care Center exercise physiologist Mark Colello will lead the free Lunch & Learn discussion, offering tips on preventing falls and injuries. A light complimentary lunch will be served. To RSVP, call Mulberry Gardens at (860) 276-1020.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Second Tuesday of every month (except December). Facilitators provide suggestions, community support, and a safe environment to listen or share thoughts and feelings. To register, call Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020.

VOLUNTEER DRIVERS NEEDED. Senior Transportation Services, Inc. is a nonprofit transportation service for senior citizens, age 55 and older in need of volunteer drivers willing to commit to 2 hours a week to meet the needs of their community in aiding seniors to “age in place.” Mileage for volunteer drivers is reimbursed. Contact: (860) 224-7117 or at seniortransportationservices@yahoo.com

CALLING ALL BINGO CALLERS. Thursdays and Saturdays, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Volunteers needed for bingo callers. Contact Carol Volpe, (860) 628-5656.

IN HOME ASSESSMENTS FOR OVER-55. Geriatric specialists provide free in-home assessments to Southington residents. Paid by the Bradley Henry Barnes and Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust of the Main Street Community Foundation. Provided funding to Hartford HealthCare Center at Home for free home consultations with a geriatrician, geriatric pharmacist or occupational therapist. For more info, call HHC Center for Healthy Aging, 1-877-4AGING1 (877-424-4641).

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Tuesday of every month, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St. Free support group for families and caregivers. To check for availability, call Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BRIDGE AT THE ORCHARDS OF SOUTHINGTON. 1 p.m. on Mondays at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Do you like to play cards and meet new people? Learn the game of bridge and become a member of their Bridge Club. For more information, please call Edesa Ciscar at (860) 628-5656.

FRIENDSHIP CLUB. Third Thursday of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. A free monthly club for older adults seeking socialization and meaningful activities. Coffee socials, live music, lunch, bingo and more while socializing in a safe and friendly setting. Limited seating and transportation may be provided. RSVP Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.