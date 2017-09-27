Performance listings for the Sept. 29 edition

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

SOUTHINGTON

HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL (DRIVE-IN). Gates open and movies start at sunset. Cost for Southington residents is $2 per person ($10 per carload). Non resident carloads coast $15. Eric Korp will entertain children and families before the movies. Sponsored by the Southington Lions Club and SoCCA. More info at SouthingtonDrive-In.org.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

SHS MARCHING BAND COMPETITION SCHEDULE. The award-winning Southington High School marching band will be performing their show, “When one door opens,” at halftime during each varsity football game. The band’s competitive schedule is as follows: Sept 23 at Sheehan in Wallingford; Sept 30 at Newtown (Sandy Hook); Oct 7 at Cheshire; Oct 14 at Lyman Hall in Wallingford; Oct 21 at Music of the Knight at Southington High School; Oct 28 at State Championships in New Britain; Nov 4 at Regional Championships in Trumbull; and Nov 11 at National Championships at Met Life in New Jersey.