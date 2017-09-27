Dining listings for the Sept. 29 edition

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

SOUTHINGTON

LEADING LADIES LUNCHEON. Noon to 4 p.m. at the Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry Ave. Tickets are $40 and proceeds benefit the Leading Ladies Immediate Response Fund to help women and girls in Southington. This year’s Leading Lady is Diana Sheard, a.k.a. Valentine the Clown. The luncheon will feature chef and speaker Silvia Baldini, Food Network “Chopped” champion. For tickets, contact Pattie Dunn, (860) 747-6960.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18

SOUTHINGTON

SOUP NITE. 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Southington High School cafeteria. Cost is $8 ($4 for children under 12). Proceeds benefit Bread for Life. Soup Nite features delicious soups from local restaurants, along with a raffle and a few surprises. Donations will be accepted for non-perishable food items to help feed the hungry.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

SOUTHINGTON

PASTA SUPPER. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave. Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 17. Cost is $10 ($6 for ages 6-11; free for 5 and under) for dinner and silent auction. Dinner includes pasta, salad, bread, dessert and beverages. For more info or reservations, call the church office at 860-628-8121.