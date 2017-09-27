Art listings for the Sept. 29 edition

NOW thru SEPT. 30

SOUTHINGTON

VENTURA & MCNALLY EXHIBIT. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. The absurdities of life is the shared inspiration for Elizabeth McNally and Joe Ventura’s unique work, which features painting, printmaking, drawing, collage and sculpture.

RITA SARRIS, ANN O’BRIEN AND MARIA COLACRAI EXHIBIT. At The Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. The three Cheshire artists are the artists of the month. The title of their show is “A Conversation With Art,” which includes oils, pastels and acrylics. All paint from nature and places they have visited with landscapes, seascapes, and still life. More info at southingtonartsandcrafts.com or southingtonorchards

OCT. 7, 15

SOUTHINGTON

CLINTON DECKERT – MEET THE ARTIST. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Clinton Deckert is known for producing paintings and assemblages where intuitive abstract thoughts and surreal imagery collide. A reception part is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.

NOW thru OCT. 8

SOUTHINGTON

AMERICAN LEGION CRAFT FAIR. During both weekends of the Apple Harvest Festival at American Legion Kiltonic Post 72, 66 Main St. Crafters will be located in the upstairs hall. To register a craft table, contact Rachel, (860) 621-0890.

THURSDAY, OCT. 12

SOUTHINGTON

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Sponsored by Southington Recreation Dept. Cost is $15 ($120 for all 8 sessions). Info and registration at southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

SOUTHINGTON

PAINTING WITH HANNAH JUNG. 7 p.m. at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. Southington Arts and Crafts Association art program free and open to the public. Seoul National University grad and award winning oil painter Hannah Jung demonstration.

OCT. 1-31

SOUTHINGTON

CLINTON DECKERT EXHIBIT. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Paintings and assemblages where intuitive abstract thoughts and surreal imagery collide. SoCCA artist of the month is Clinton Deckert.

DONALD LEGER EXHIBIT. At The Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Paintings by Southington Arts and Crafts Association October artist of the month, painter Donald Leger.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29

SOUTHINGTON

PAINTING WITH LEIF NILSSON. 7 p.m. at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. Southington Arts and Crafts Association art program free and open to the public. Plein-air impressionistic landscape painting demo with Lyme Academy graduate Leif Nilsson.

NOV. 1-30

SOUTHINGTON

NASSAR AND COUTURE EXHIBIT. At The Gallery of the Orchards in the upstairs community room at 34 Hobart St. Southington Arts and Crafts Association November artists of the month features paintings by Joanne Nassar and Christmas pictures by Ellen S. Couture.

THURSDAY, NOV. 9

SOUTHINGTON

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Sponsored by Southington Recreation Dept. Cost is $15. Info and registration at southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

THURSDAY, DEC. 14

SOUTHINGTON

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Sponsored by Southington Recreation Dept. Cost is $15. Info and registration at southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

THURSDAY, JAN. 11

SOUTHINGTON

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Sponsored by Southington Recreation Dept. Cost is $15. Info and registration at southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

THURSDAY, FEB. 8

SOUTHINGTON

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Sponsored by Southington Recreation Dept. Cost is $15. Info and registration at southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

THURSDAY, MARCH 8

SOUTHINGTON

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Sponsored by Southington Recreation Dept. Cost is $15. Info and registration at southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

SOUTHINGTON

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Sponsored by Southington Recreation Dept. Cost is $15. Info and registration at southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

THURSDAY, MAY 24

SOUTHINGTON

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Sponsored by Southington Recreation Dept. Cost is $15. Info and registration at southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

DRAWING COMICS WORKSHOP. Fridays, beginning July 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Learn how to draw in the style of your favorite comic books. For kids aged 6-13. Sign up at southingtonarts@gmail.com or (860) 276-1581.

SOCCA SMORGASBORG WORKSHOP. Mondays, beginning July 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Sculpture, painting, drawing, pottery and more. Sign up at southingtonarts@gmail.com or (860) 276-1581.

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Gather a group of least 5 friends and book a private paint night on Wednesdays or any other night of the week. Choice of subject by your group available, snacks and wine provided for $45 per person ($35 pp if BYOB).

SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581