Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Sept. 23

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Sept. 23. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Volleyball—For the first time in the program’s history, the Lady Knights won the John Jay Invitational, which was held at John Jay High School in Cross River, NY. The Knights fell short, 2-0 (25-20, 25-22), to Hendrick Hudson (NY) in their first match of the day, but then win on a 6-0 streak to win the rest of the their matches and the tournament title. Those six wins came against Mahopac (NY), 2-0 (25-23, 25-23), Darien, 2-0 (25-17, 25-13), Glastonbury, 2-0 (25-19, 25-18), Pelham Memorial (NY), 1-0 (25-21), Hendrick Hudson, 1-0 (25-18), and Ridgefield, 2-0 (25-17, 25-18), in the final by forfeit. Team leaders for the tournament included the following: Haley Larrabee (30 kills), Julia Wells (27-for-33 serving with 14 aces), Hannah Zelina (7 blocks), Nolyn Allen (74 digs), and Stephanie Zera (96 assists). Larrabee also went 48-for-52 serving with 10 aces. Jenna Martin was perfect behind the service line (22-for-22) with six aces, and Brooke Cooney went 30-for-32 with eight aces. The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week when they return home to host Newington (5-2) on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and Farmington (5-0) on Friday, Sept. 29. Farmington is currently tied for first in Class L and the CCC. Southington is currently 4-1, tied for first in the CCC West Colonial Division and tied for fifth in Class LL.

SOUTHINGTON FALL RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0-1 (3-0-1).

Week 2—11-3-2 (8-3-1).

Week 3—19-9-2 (8-6).

Cross Country Runners’ Personal Season Bests:

BOYS

Shane Leone (up 1)—16:39, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Sean Young (up 1)—17:02, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Matt Penna (up 2)—17:10, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Conner Leone (down 3)—17:10, 9/16 at Stratton Brook Invitational. Ryan Slesinski (down 1)—17:19, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Jeff Hannigan (-)—17:54, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Ben Palladino (-)—18:03, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon.

GIRLS

Isabella Scalise (-)—20:37, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Julia Michnowicz (up 1)—20:46, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Sarah Minkiewicz (down 1)—20:54, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Natalia Adamczyk (-)—21:00, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Laini Pizzitola (up 1)—21:09, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Kailey Schmarr (down 1)—21:11, 9/19 vs. Avon, Conard at Fisher Meadow, Avon. Taylor Borla (-)—24:24, 9/12 at Manchester.

Swimmers Qualified for Class LL Meet:

200 Freestyle (2:07.99)—Andie Nadeau, 2:07.40, 9/20 vs. EO Smith.

200 Individual Medley (2:28.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 2:24.94 (1st improved), 9/20 vs. EO Smith; Maddie Symecko, 2:28.16, 9/20 vs. EO Smith.

50 Freestyle (26.69)—Olivia Fournier, 25.26 (1st improved), 9/20 vs. EO Smith; Julie Duszak, 25.66 (1st improved), 9/20 vs. EO Smith.

500 Freestyle (5:51.99)—Andie Nadeau, 5:51.51, 9/20 vs. EO Smith.

100 Backstroke (1:06.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 1:05.04, 9/12 at Rocky Hill.

100 Breaststroke (1:17.99)—Julie Duszak, 1:11.58 (1st improved), 9/20 vs. EO Smith; Patrycja Zajac, 1:14.71, 9/20 vs. EO Smith.

Remaining Undefeated Teams—Boys Cross Country (3-0), Football (3-0), Girls Swimming & Diving (2-0).

