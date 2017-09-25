Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Sept. 22

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Sept. 22. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Cross Country—Southington hosted the seventh annual Sloper Relays at Camp Sloper in town where about 1,020 high school and middle school athletes competed. The team of Ben Palladino, Lucca Riccio, Tanner Sperry, and Tyler Strong paced Southington with its best finish, placing ninth overall out of 167 relays and third in the four boys division with a time of 32:30. Natalia Adamczyk, Taylor Borla, Amanda Perkowski, and Kailey Schmarr won the four girls division with a time of 38:52; Conner Leone, Sarah Minkiewicz, Isabella Scalise, and Sean Young won the four co-ed division with a time of 32:40; and Michael Ditota, Jackson Landino, Kevin Le, and Christian Rivera won the four freshmen boys division. Michael Dorsey and Jacob Mohr took 11th in the two boys division with a time of 34:42. Joshua Graikoski, Josh LaRoche, Diane Pillsbury, and Madison Zabel was the only relay to represent the four co-ed freshmen division. Bristol Central’s Mark Petrosky and Matthew Roy finished with the best overall time (29:44). In the middle school races, Kennedy’s Matthew Whitaker won the boys race with a time of 8:40, followed by Smith’s John McCarthy (8:45) and Kennedy’s Anthony Sena (8:55). Smith (41, 46:09) beat out Kennedy (51, 46:14) to win the boys race by place and time. Brynn Bergin of the Litchfield Track Club won the girls race with a time of 9:20, followed by DePaolo’s Jacqueline Izzo (9:39) and Smith’s Molly Harding (9:44). DePaolo (38, 50:23) edged out Smith (41, 50:37) to win the girls race by place and time. Southington will be back on the trails this week when they host Farmington and Glastonbury for a double dual meet on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Southington is also scheduled to travel to Wrentham Park, Mass. for the Jack Kelley Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 30. Conner Leone, Shane Leone, Young, Matt Penna, Ryan Slesinski, and Jeff Hannigan will represent Southington in the boys championship race, which is scheduled to start at 12:34 p.m. Scalise, Kate Kemnitz, Julia Michnowicz, Adamczyk, Laini Pizzitola, and Schmarr will represent Southington in the girls championship race, which is scheduled to start at 12:57 p.m. The seventh members of both teams are to be decided. The boys team is currently 3-0, and the girls team is currently 2-1.

Field Hockey—The Lady Knights suffered their third-straight loss, shutout by a count of 5-0 for the second consecutive game after falling at Enfield (4-0). The Eagles are currently tied for first in Class L and the CCC. The Knights have not seen a win since their season opener and will be back on the turf next week when they return home to host divisional opponents South Windsor (4-0-1) on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and East Catholic (3-1) on Friday, Sept. 29. South Windsor is currently third in the CCC. Southington is currently 1-3.

Football—The Blue Knights remained undefeated on the year and pitched their first shutout of the season by blanking Manchester (1-2), 37-0, at home. Southington’s first-team defense has yet to allow a touchdown on the season, as they only allowed a kickoff return for a score at Glastonbury (1-2) in the season opener. On a fairly windy, autumn night, Southington’s offense came out slower than usual, but still had no trouble putting points up on the board. A 14-yard pass from Will Barmore to Jamie Lamson gave the Knights a 7-0 advantage by the end of the first half. Shaun Wagner intercepted Manchester’s quarterback around the Indian 40-yard line on just the third play of the second quarter to set up a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tim O’Shea. Late in the quarter, Tanner LaRosa plowed past the pylons from two yards out to extend Southington’s lead to 21-0 by the end of the first half. Barmore found O’Shea in the end zone again after connecting on a 21-yard pass midway through the third quarter. On Manchester’s next offensive drive, the ball was snapped through the back of the end zone on a fourth-and-26 from its own 14, resulting in a safety to put Southington up, 30-0. Ian Agnew capped off the win with a 20-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Southington’s defense held the Indians to negative 24 yards of total offense. Wagner (2 assists), John Miller, and Joe Koczera (4 assists) anchored the defense with four tackles apiece. Koczera also intercepted a pass and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Miller. Agnew paced the backfield with 87 yards rushing on 15 carries. LaRosa was right behind Agnew with 84 yards on 17 carries. Barmore completed 20 of 33 passes for 187 yards. O’Shea led all receivers with 82 yards on six catches. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they travel to divisional Conard () on Thursday, Sept. 28. Game time is 7 p.m. Southington is currently 3-0 and tied for first in Division I West as one of eight undefeated teams in Class LL.

Boys Soccer—The Blue Knights suffered their second loss of the season after falling, 3-1, at Glastonbury (3-1-1). The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they return home to host Farmington (1-1-2) on Monday, Sept. 25 and New Britain (1-4) on Thursday, Sept. 28. Southington is currently 1-2-2.

Girls Soccer—The Lady Knights suffered their second loss of the season after falling by a goal, 1-0, to Glastonbury (4-0-1) at home. The Tomahawks are currently tied for third in the CCC and have not lost a single game since 2014. Following a scoreless first half, Mackenzie Baker scored the game-winner in the second half. The Knights took nine shots on goal. Olivia Sherwood saved five shots on goal. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they hit the road for Farmington (2-1-2) on Monday, Sept. 25 and Bloomfield (2-1-2) on Thursday, Sept. 28. Southington is currently 3-2.

Girls Volleyball—The Lady Knights bounced back from their home loss to RHAM (6-0) on Monday to earn their fourth win of the season with a 3-1 (24-26, 32-30, 25-21, 25-13) victory at Glastonbury (3-2). Team leaders from the match included the following: Brooke Cooney (9 kills), Julia Wells (13-for-15 serving with five aces), Erica Bruno (3 blocks), Nolyn Allen (25 digs), and Stephanie Zera (35 assists). The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to John Jay High School in Cross River, NY tomorrow for the John Jay Invitational, which is slated to begin at 8 a.m. Southington is currently 4-1.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.