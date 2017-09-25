Obituary: Rosalie A. (Pizzitola) Gagnon, 79

Rosalie A.(Pizzitola) Gagnon, 79 of Southington, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. She was the beloved wife of Fernand Gagnon for 60 years.

She was born in New Britain on June 26, 1938, the daughter of the late Anthony J. and Mary (Lignelli) Pizzitola. She had worked for Elliot Insurance and later at Southington Savings Bank where she retired from. She had an abundant love of family especially her granddaughters.

In addition to her husband Fern she leaves her son Jeffrey A. Gagnon and daughter-in-law Maureen, her cherished granddaughters Haley, Hanna and Morgan Gagnon, a sister Mary Ann Gallo and a sister-in-law Nancy Pizzitola and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Anthony Pizzitola and a brother-in-law Thomas Gallo.

Her Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 at 9 am at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd. Southington. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 4-7 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St.

In lieu of flowers, in light of recent hurricane victims, donations may be made in Rosalie’s memory to the American Red Cross, 209 Farmington Ave. Farmington, CT 06032.

For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com