Lincoln College to be reviewed for accreditation

Lincoln College of New England will undergo a comprehensive evaluation visit from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25 by a team representing the Commission on Institutions of Higher Education of the New England Association of Schools and Colleges.

The Commission on Institutions of Higher Education is one of seven accrediting commissions in the United States that provide institutional accreditation on a regional basis. Accreditation is voluntary and applies to the institution as a whole.

The Commission, which is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, accredits approximately 240 institutions in the six-state New England region.

Lincoln College of New England has been continuously accredited by the commission since 2006 and was last reviewed in 2012. Its accreditation by the New England Association encompasses the entire institution.

For the past year and a half, Lincoln College of New England has been engaged in a process of self-study, addressing the commission’s standards for accreditation. An evaluation team will visit the institution to gather evidence that the self-study is thorough and accurate. The team will recommend to the Commission a continuing status for the institution.

Following a review process, the Commission itself will take the final action.

The public is invited to submit comments regarding the institution to: Public Comment on Lincoln College of New England Commission on Institutions of Higher Education, New England Association of Schools and Colleges, 3 Burlington Woods Drive, Suite 100, Burlington, MA 01803-4514 or by email at cihe@neasc.org.

Public Comments must address substantive matters related to the quality of the institution. The commission cannot settle disputes between individuals and institutions, whether those involve faculty, students, administrators, or members of other groups. Comments will not be treated as confidential and must include the name, address, and telephone number of the person providing the comments.

Public comments must be received by Sept. 21, 2017. The Commission cannot guarantee that comments received after that date will be considered.