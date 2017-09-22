Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Sept. 20

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Sept. 20. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Swimming & Diving—The Lady Knights remained undefeated on the season by earning their second-straight win with an 88-74 victory over EO Smith in their home opener. The meet went to exhibition races by the 100 backstroke. The following finished first in the meet: Maddie Symecko, Julie Duszak, Meghan Hammarlund, and Olivia Fournier in the 200 medley relay; Duszak, Jess Monte, Symecko, and Hammarlund in the 200 freestyle relay; Andie Nadeau, Anny Moquete, Julia Holland, and Fournier in the 400 freestyle relay; Nadeau in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle; Hammarlund in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle; Fournier in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke; Symecko in the 100 fly; and Duszak in the 100 breaststroke. The following qualified for the Class LL meet: Nadeau in the 200 freestyle (2:07.40) and 500 freestyle (5:51.51), and Symecko in the 200 individual medley (2:28.16). The following improved their state times: Duszak in the 50 freestyle (25.66) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.58); Hammarlund in the 200 individual medley (2:24.94); Fournier in the 50 freestyle (25.26); and Zajac in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.71). The Knights will be back in the pool next week when they host East Catholic on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and then hit the road for Plainville on Friday, Sept. 29. Southington is currently 2-0.

