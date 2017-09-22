Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, Sept. 19

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, Sept. 19. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Cross Country—Southington competed in its first double dual meet of the season and came away with a number of best times, along with three wins at Fisher Meadow in Avon. The boys team remained undefeated on the year by sweeping the meet with a 15-50 rout of Avon and one-point triumph, 27-28, over divisional Conard. The girls team managed a 19-45 victory over Conard, but fell, 15-50 to Avon. Shane Leone paced the boys team with a second-place finish and a personal best time of 16:39. Sean Young (17:02), Matt Penna (17:10), Ryan Slesinski (17:19), and Jeff Hannigan (17:54) also scored. Ben Palladino (18:03) and Luca Riccio (18:10) contributed. Conard’s Tyler Remigino (16:34) won the boys race. Isabella Scalise paced the girls team with a sixth-place finish and a personal best time of 20:37. Julia Michnowicz (20:46), Sarah Minkiewicz (20:54), Natalia Adamczyk (21:00), and Laini Pizzitola (21:09) also scored. Kailey Schmarr (21:11) and Amanda Perkowski (22:42) contributed. Avon’s Sara Leavens (19:19) won the girls race, as five Avon runners graced the finish line first. Southington will wrap up the week when they host the seventh-annual Sloper Relays on Friday. The event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. The boys team is currently 3-0, and the girls team is currently 2-1.

Field Hockey—The Lady Knights suffered their second-straight loss and first shutout of the season after being held scoreless, 5-0, at divisional Glastonbury (4-0). The Tomahawks are currently tied for first in Class L and the CCC. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Enfield (3-0) on Friday. Game time is 3:45 p.m. The Eagles are currently tied for first in Class L and the CCC. Southington is currently 1-2.

Boys Soccer—The Blue Knights recorded their first win of the season by blanking Tolland (2-2), 3-0, at home. Following a scoreless first half, Joe Colaccino put the Knights on the board by beating out the Eagle defense with an unassisted goal a little under five minutes into the second half. Although he had a shot blocked by Tolland’s goalie in the 53rd minute, Colaccino returned to score another goal on a backdoor pass by Alexis Frausto in the penalty box in the 60th minute. Marek Kryzanski capped off the win with an unassisted goal in the 65th minute shot from outside the penalty box off a rebounded shot. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Glastonbury (2-1-1) on Friday. Game time is 3:45 p.m. Southington is currently 1-1-2.

Girls Soccer—The Lady Knights earned their second-straight win in their third shutout of the season by blanking Manchester (1-3), 2-0, on the road. Southington goals came from Natalie Verderame, assisted by Nikki Carter, the first half and Kelly Doyle, assisted by Ariana Gazaferi, in the second half. Southington took 15 shots on goal and didn’t allow Manchester to take a single shot on goal. The Knights will wrap up the week when they return home to host Glastonbury (3-0-1) on Friday. The Tomahawks haven’t lost a contest since 2014. Southington is currently 3-1.

Girls Volleyball—The Lady Knights dropped their first contest of the season after they were swept, 3-0 (25-9, 25-16, 25-9), by RHAM (5-0) at home. The Sachems are currently tied for first in Class L and the CCC and have yet to drop a single set. Sarah Myrick and Haley Larrabee led the offense with four kills each. Julia Wells went 8-for-9 serving with four aces. Nolyn Allen anchored the defense with seven digs, and Stephanie Zera dished out 14 assists. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Glastonbury (3-1) on Friday and John Jay High School in Cross River, NY on Saturday for the John Jay Invitational, which is slated to begin at 8 a.m. Southington is currently 3-1.

