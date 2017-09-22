Organizations treat locals to free gas at Palumbo’s 66

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

On Saturday, Sept. 16, 100 hand-picked residents were treated to free gas at Palumbo’s 66 gas station at 828 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. in Plantsville. The Curtis and Sheila Robinson Foundation from Central Baptist Church partnered with community services to provide 100 needy residents with $20 of free gas.

In addition to the gas, the 100 residents were offered apples donated by Roger’s Orchards, water bottles donated by Carter Cares, gift cards donated by Denny’s, and coupons donated by Rita’s Ice Cream. Palumbo’s employees pumped the gas for each car, and wiped down each car’s windows, as well.

“About three months ago, we did a gas giveaway in Hartford, and we noticed that a lot of the ones in need were from Southington,” said Curtis Robinson. “A lot of people just need a little push. We want to share some of the gifts of God with them.”

The choice of Palumbo’s 66 came easy for Robinson. “Brett Palumbo is a local guy, and it’s the only place that services your car for you.”

Robinson also thanked Southington’s Chief of Police John Daly for volunteering his time to direct traffic into, out of, and around the gas station during the gas giveaway

“There is only one race,” he said. “That race is the human race, and we need to start taking care of one another.”

Southington Councilor Victoria Triano helped to orchestrate the event.

“I am so excited to see the goodness of people in this community,” she said. “Twenty dollars might not seem like a lot to some people, but for others, it may be the difference of if they can make it to work or not.”

Triano said she was thankful to Palumbo’s, the Robinsons, Bread for Life, and all the organizations and volunteers who donated items and came to suport the community event.

Councilor Dawn Miceli agreed. “It’s such a blessing to see people standing up and coming together to help others,” she said.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Cyr, email her at SCyr@SouthingtonObserver.com.

Photos by SHERIDAN CYR