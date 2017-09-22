Historical society elects officers and committee chairs

The Southington Historical Society held their annual organizational meeting this month and elected members to perspective terms, according to a press release.

Elected to two-year terms are Lisa Jansson (president), Phil Wooding (vice president), Kathy D’Angelo Stalter (secretary) and Walter Grover (treasurer).

Committee chairs were also elected. Wooding (house), Pag Johnson (program), Kathy Conway and Amy McPartland (schoolhouse), Art Secondo (marketing), Carl Hotkowski (fundraising), and Kathy D’Angelo Stalter (IT) were named as chairs.

The press release announced an updated membership and benefactor structure, and the new, annual membership cost for Friends of Southington History is $20 ($15 for seniors, $15 for students 16 and over). Family membership are available for $45, and it includes adults and children under 16 living in the same household

Benefactor levels include society membership and exclusive perks. Four new benefactor levels were implemented, including Sally Lewis benefactor level ($100 to $249), Marcus Holcomb benefactor level ($250 to $499), Plant Brothers benefactor level ($500 to $999) and Samuel Woodruff Founders Circle ($1,000).

The founders circle will be invited to a special reception, and their name will be engraved on a plaque to be displayed in the museum in addition to society membership and other exclusive perks.

“We are very excited about the new Benefactor Levels and welcome corporate benefactors as well,” Jansson said in the release.

The society is still collecting donations for their annual tag sale to be held on Saturday, Sep. 16. This year’s annual Southington ornament will be available at the tag sale, and the 100-year-old Florian photo booth will be set up for photo opportunities.

The Society is open every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.