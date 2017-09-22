Apple Harvest Road Race notice

Attention all runners. Officials from the Apple Harvest Road race have announced that the road project on Berlin Street will not affect the race map for this year’s 5-mile or 5K road races. Even though the road construction may not be completed by race day, officials have not altered the course.

“We will be using the same course, but want to notify folks in advance that they will be running on a milled surface,” said race director John Myers in a press release. “Raised catch basins on side of road will be clearly marked, etc.”

All races are sponsored by the Southington Community YMCA. Forms are still available for pre-registration until noon on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the YMCA membership desk. All race info and on-line registration info can be found at www.sccymca.org/apple. The first 1,200 registrants receive a free t-shirt. Plenty of refreshments for athletes with music on the course.

Race day registration will be held at the YMCA from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. Pre-race packages will be available on Friday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the YMCA.

Contact: John Myers for specific questions, (860) 621-8737.

Road Race event schedule

5 MILE ROAD RACE—Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m., beginning on Columbus Blvd. Race divisions: 10 to 15; 16 to 19; 20 to 29; 30 to 39; 40 to 49; 50 to 59; 60 to 69; 70 to 79; 80 & over. Awards will be presented for the first Southington male and female (Dave Gworek Memorial Award) and the first SHS soccer player (Chris Sanchez Memorial Award). Cost is $25 ($20 for military or former military).

5K ROAD RACE—Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:45 a.m., beginning on Columbus Blvd. Race divisions: 8 to 10; 11 to 13; 14 to 16; 17 to 19; 20 to 29; 30 to 39; 40 to 49; 50 to 59; 60 to 69; 70 to 79; 80 & over. Cost is $25 ($20 for military or former military).

2 MILE WALK—Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m., on the Southington rail trail. Walk starts in front of the YMCA. Cost is $10

THE Y CUP—Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:45 a.m., beginning on Columbus Blvd. Three-member relay teams for the 5K race is open to boys and girls in grades 4 and 5. Registration is available at Southington elementary schools.

LITTLE FRITTER FUN RUNS—Sunday, Oct. 1, immediately following the road race, at the Town Green. Variety of kids (2 to 7 years old) races run around the town green. Cost is $10.

MUSIC/VOLUNTEERS ON THE COURSE—Interested in providing music on the course for the athletes? Interested in volunteering in another way? Contact John Myers at the YMCA for details. Volunteers receive a free t-shirt.

