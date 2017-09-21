Obituary: Viola (Martin) Wilkins, 87

Viola (Martin) Wilkins, 87, beloved wife of Donald K. Wilkins went home to the Lord on Tuesday September 19, 2017 in Hartford Hospital.

Born on February 22, 1930 in St. Agatha, ME, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Amanda (Martin) Martin. She worked at Cheshire Convalescent Center as a nurses aid for over 27 years. She enjoyed sports, puzzles and playing bingo.

Besides her husband of 64 years, she is survived by four children Susan Sargis of Plantsville, David Wilkins of Bristol, Janet and her husband William Graver, Donna and her husband Randall Marek all of Southington, eleven grandchildren, Amanda Sargis, Sam Sargis, David Wilkins Jr. , Brian Wilkins, Aaron Wilkins, Mikayla Wilkins, Kaitlyn Wilkins, Keith Graver, Jenna Brodeur, Jessica LaPoint, Kevin LaPoint, great grand children Tayden, Hannah, Eric Jr. and Sj..

She also leaves two brothers Richard and Gene Martin, two sisters Corrine Munson and Evangeline Thibault.

She was predeceased by brothers Reggie, Conrad, Onias and Homer Martin.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday September 23, 2017 at 12 noon at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. main St. in Southington. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours are Saturday morning from 10 AM to 12 noon. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online tributes and directions.