Man arrested for forging prescriptions at Walgreen’s

On Sept. 15, just after 5 p.m., Rafael Hernandez, 54, of Hartford was taken into custody at the Newington Police Department on an active warrant from an incident in Southington.

The warrant stems from an investigation of a fraudulent prescription purchased at the Walgreen’s Pharmacy at 359 Main St. that was reported on May 19, 2017. The warrant alleges that on March 29, 2017, Hernandez presented two fraudulent prescriptions that were filled at the pharmacy. One was for oxycodone, and the other was for Ativan (lorazepam).

Walgreen’s workers discovered the fraudulent prescriptions after checking their in house records when Hernandez was arrested in Wethersfield after a similar incident at a Wethersfield Walgree’s. During the investigation, contact was made with the physician whose name appeared on the prescription, and the doctor’s office confirmed that the prescriptions were not prescribed to Hernandez.

Hernandez was transported to the Southington Police Department where he was processed and charged with two counts of second degree forgery and two counts of obtaining drugs illegally. He was released on $5,000 bond with a Sept. 25 court appearance set for Bristol Superior Court.