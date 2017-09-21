Fifth man arrested for assault on Lady Slipper Lane

On Monday, Sept. 18, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Jeffery Jimenez, 20, of Bristol, turned himself in to Southington police after learning he had an active arrest warrant for an incident that happened on Aug. 24 on Lady Slipper Lane in Southington. Jimenez is the fifth person arrested for this incident.

The incident happened on Aug. 24, at approximately 1:51 a.m. Police were called to a disturbance in the roadway. While responding, further information was received that a group of males fled the area in dark red vehicle and a dump truck. Officers located the red vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop on West Street. Further investigation revealed that the occupants of the vehicle were involved in the disturbance and during the disturbance they assaulted two males, knocked over a motorcycle belonging to one of the assaulted males, and stole a dump truck belonging to the other assault victim.

As a result of this incident both victims of the assault suffered minor injuries. One was treated at an area hospital and the other was treated by paramedics on scene. The dump truck was recovered in close proximity to the incident location.

Jimenez was processed and charged with third degree assault, second degree criminal mischief, first degree larceny, and second degree breach of peace. He was released on a $10,000 bond and was given a court date of Oct. 2 for the Bristol Superior Court.