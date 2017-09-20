The Hop Knot opens Southington location

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Middletown’s popular spot for craft beer and deluxe baked pretzels has opened up a new location right here in Southington.

The Hop Knot, located at 1169 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., held its grand opening Sep. 1 and has been packed ever since.

“It’s been really good so far,” said owner Michael Boney. “We’ve been really busy since we opened our doors to the public.”

The Hop Knot comes to take advantage of the growing craft beer trend, pairing with delicious baked pretzels that come in all sorts of varieties—something Boney referred to as “the perfect combo.”

The new Southington Hop Knot location is something that Boney and his partner, John Schauster, never saw coming at the start. When the Hop Knot first opened in Middletown, he said that it was an unbelievable success. Now with two operations both booming, owners of the locations look ahead with hopes to expand even further across the state.

“We just didn’t realize how well the business was going to do at the start,” said Boney.

The restaurant and bar has been receiving great responses and reviews from locals. “The local community has been very supportive to us,” said Boney.

One Facebook user wrote on The Hop Knot’s page, “Love the new location! Great building layout, tap list has something for everyone, and excellent service. We will be back!”

“Stopped in for a late lunch today to give it a try” another Facebook user wrote, “Friendly staff, 25 rotating craft beers on tap and the pretzels alone or a sandwich pretzel were incredibly awesome. Prices are reasonable. I don’t recommend a lot of places, but this is a really good place to go.”

The menu features an array of baked pretzels, including garlic basil, cinnamon sugar, and one of their most popular items, asiago parmesan. They also serve stuffed pretzels, such as the Caprese (tomato, mozzarella, and pesto), the Popper (jalapeno cheddar) and the Big Barb (BBQ Chicken and Monterey jack).

Aside from pretzels, the Hop Knot serves pressed sandwiches and “Knot Dogs.” They have an extensive list of craft beers and other bar drinks, as well.

The Hop Knot tries to foster good times with fun board games to play at your table. They also have trivia nights and other events throughout the week. Happy hour deals are offered every weekday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on menu items and events, visit www.thehopknot.com, or find them on Facebook by searching “The Hop Knot Southington.”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Cyr, email her at SCyr@SouthingtonObserver.com.