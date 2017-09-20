Police blotter for the Sept. 22 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Sunday, Sept. 3 to Sunday, Sept. 10:

Quy Mai, 27, of 229 Silo Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to drive in the proper lane, and interfering with an officer.

Ethan Manyak, 22, of 225 Pondview Dr., Southington, was arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. In a separate incident, he was charged with violation of probation. In a third incident, he was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Eryn Bland, 22, of 135 Shawn Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shane Ripley-Oneil, 20, of 12 Tidd Ave, Woburn, Mass., was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with possession of a weapon(s) in a motor vehicle.

Barbara Steadman, 65, of 39 Robert St. Ext., Plainville, was charged on Sept. 8 for passing a standing school bus.

Marc Schaufler, 51, of 164 Willow Springs Rd., New Milford, was arrested on Sept. 10 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Janice Riley, 61, of 10 Grand St., New Britain, was arrested on Sept. 10 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to display headlights.