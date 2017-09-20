Police blotter for the Sept. 22 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Sunday, Sept. 3 to Sunday, Sept. 10:
- Quy Mai, 27, of 229 Silo Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to drive in the proper lane, and interfering with an officer.
- Ethan Manyak, 22, of 225 Pondview Dr., Southington, was arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. In a separate incident, he was charged with violation of probation. In a third incident, he was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Eryn Bland, 22, of 135 Shawn Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Shane Ripley-Oneil, 20, of 12 Tidd Ave, Woburn, Mass., was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with possession of a weapon(s) in a motor vehicle.
- Barbara Steadman, 65, of 39 Robert St. Ext., Plainville, was charged on Sept. 8 for passing a standing school bus.
- Marc Schaufler, 51, of 164 Willow Springs Rd., New Milford, was arrested on Sept. 10 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Janice Riley, 61, of 10 Grand St., New Britain, was arrested on Sept. 10 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to display headlights.