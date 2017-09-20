Obituary: Leonard ‘Len’ Marcheselle, 85

Leonard “Len” Marcheselle, 85, of Plantsville section of Southington, passed away on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. He was the loving husband of Meliney (Riccio) Marcheselle.

He was born in Hartford on Aug. 1, 1932, the son of the late Giovanni and Angelina (Musacchio) Marcheselle. Leonard served as a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Throughout his career he worked with many manufacturing Companies as a production control manager. Len was very involved in many civic affairs and helped many organizations in the Southington community and in 2005 he received the UNICO Gold Medal for community service.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his loving children, Meliney and husband Jim Schulz of Glastonbury, LynnMarie and husband Richard Lopatosky of Southington and Leanne and husband Dr. Thomas Pazik of Greeley CO, 6 grandchildren, Sara Schulz, John Schulz, Amylynne and husband Christian Moore, Bethany and husband Sgt. 1st Class Justin Mottoshiski, Laura and husband Tanner Kinde and Alicia and husband Nick Huckaby and 3 great-grandchildren Reagan, Jackson and Tyce; he also leaves a sister Jean LaVigne of East Hartford, special neighbors John and Diana Porrini and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth O’Brien.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017at 10 am at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St. Plantsville. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Bread for Life, PO Box 925, Southington, CT 06489

