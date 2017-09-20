Obituary: Ferne ‘Rusty’ Mae (Emmert) Waskowicz, 84

Ferne “Rusty” Mae (Emmert) Waskowicz, 84 of Southington, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 15, 2017. She was the wife of Donald Waskowicz for 62 years.

Born May 27, 1933 in Joliet, IL, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Ferne (Tomlinson) Emmert.

Ferne was the Executive Asst. to the president of CCCI from its inception until she retired in 1995 to pursue her art full time. Never idle, she started Rusty Originals in 1983 and her award-winning 3D stained glass creations have been honored by several local organizations.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her three sons, Donald T. Waskowicz and wife Lori of Plainville, Alan Waskowicz and wife Carrie of Southington and Kevin Waskowicz of Cheshire; three grandchildren, Caleigh, Zachary and Rosalese Waskowicz. She was predeceased by two brothers, Edward and Thomas Emmert.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave # 5, Norwalk, CT 06851

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at 4 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Calling hours will be at 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com