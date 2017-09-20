Miscellaneous listings for the Sept. 22 edition

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

SOUTHINGTON

PSYCHIC FUNDRAISER. 7 p.m. at the Southington Grange, 137 Knowles Ave. The Arc of Southington will host a unique fundraiser, featuring renowned psychic medium, Rebecca Anne LoCicero. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. The event will also feature light refreshments and raffles. All proceeds benefit The Arc of Southington social services and advocacy programs. Visit ArcSouthington.org/Events or call (860) 628-9220 ext. 240.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

SOUTHINGTON

QUINNIPIAC RIVER CLEAN UP. 9 a.m. to noon at various staging areas in Southington, Plainville, and Meriden. Rain date is Sept. 30. Sponsored by the Quinnipiac River Watershed Association. QRWA will provide trash bags, gloves and some waders with members on site to guide the event. Participants are advised to wear weather appropriate work clothes and boots. More info at qrwa.org. RSVP at qrivercleanup@att.net.

ICE CREAM AND FRITTERS FUNDRAISER. 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Southington, 581 Meriden Ave. Cost is $5 for ice cream sundaes with multiple toppings and sauces and $5 for a half-dozen fritters. Children 3 and under are free. Non-dairy and sugar-free options and a silent auction. Proceeds benefit church missions. More info at (860) 628-8121.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

SOUTHINGTON

YOUTH GROUP. 5:30 p.m. All middle school students (grades 6-8) are invited to youth group at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. No matter where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome. For more info visit FCCSouthington.org/youth or call (860) 628-6958.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

SOUTHINGTON

SHS CLASS OF 1977 REUNION. 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Hawks Landing Country Club, Pattonwood Dr. Cost is $60 per person, includes buffet, hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, and cash bar. More info on Facebook at 40th Reunion SHS Class of 1977 (event) or Class of 1977 Southington High School (page). Tickets at paypal.me/bermudamike/60.

NOW thru SEPT. 30

SOUTHINGTON

VETERANS EXEMPTION APPLICATIONS. The Assessor’s Office is accepting applications for the Additional Local Veterans Exemption through Sept. 30. The exemption is income based. Limits are $59,600 for single persons and 567,200 for married couples. Questions may be directed to the Assessor’s Office at (860) 276-6205.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4

OTHER

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL TO REMEMBER VICTIMS. 6 p.m. (refreshments) at Prudence Crandall Center, 594 Burritt St., New Britain. Program runs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Annual vigil and candle lighting ceremony in remembrance of those who lost their lives last year to domestic violence in CT. Open to the public. Program includes testimonials from survivors, candle lighting with reading of the names of victims.

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

SOUTHINGTON

7TH ANNUAL TOWN-WIDE TAG SALE. Sponsored by The Arc of Southington. The tag sale is open to the residents, businesses and organizations of Southington, Plantsville, Marion and Milldale. Cost is $15 to be included on the address list and map. Cost is $20 for ads for businesses and organizations. Maps will be available for $1 at The Arc of Southington, 201 W. Main St. from Oct. 10-13, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or at Tops Supermarket, from Oct. 7-14. All proceeds benefit The Arc of Southington social services and advocacy programs and are tax deductible. For more information, call (860) 628-9220 x100 or visit arcsouthington.org/events.

SHS CLASS OF 1962 REUNION. 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Southington CC, Back Nine Tavern. Final count must be in by Sept. 14. For more info or if you plan to attend, call Ron DePaolo (860) 621-6003 or Yvonne Butler Webber (860) 291-9080.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

SOUTHINGTON

SHS CLASS OF 1967 REUNION. 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Waverly Inn, Cheshire. Cost is $65 per person, includes hors d’oeuvres, buffet, and desserts. Tickets available through Sept. 1. Contact: Joann Volpe at joavolp@yahoo.com or Leslie (Turek) Griffin at lesandcolt6@gmail.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HS CLASS OF 1960 REUNION. Noon to 5 p.m. at Stanley Golf Course, New Britain. Cost is $35 per person. Contact: Joan Mancini-Neyes at (860) 747-6137 or Jnoyes1485@cox.net; or Terry Piccoli-DeBisschop at terrymarie65@cox.net; or Kathy Walsh-Fagan at (860) 674-1279. www.NBHS1960.com.

TUESDAY, OCT. 24

SOUTHINGTON

EXPLORE CT NEWSPAPERS FOR GENEALOGY. 7:30 p.m. at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. Sponsored by the Southington Genealogical Society. TV Researcher Janeen Bjork will show where and how to find CT newspapers online and will share the search methodology that she developed working with a dozen newspaper websites, along with step-by-step instruction on working with OCR (optical character recognition). More info, contact southingtongenealogicalsociety@gmail.com or visit southingtongenealogicalsociety.org

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

SOUTHINGTON

FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH FAIR. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St. More than 25 unique craftsman, as well as a bake sale, raffle table, free hourly raffles and a “cupcake walk” with 40 different varieties of homemade cupcakes. Free admission. Tables are still available for craftsman ($45). Contact Carol Paradis, (860) 384-4024.

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

SOUTHINGTON

RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR BUS TRIP. Departure TBA. Sponsored by the First Baptist Church. Cost is $198 and includes transportation, tickets to the Radio City Christmas Spectacular featuring the Rockettes, family style lunch at the famous Italian restaurant Carmine’s, and gratuities. Contact the church office at (860) 621-8121 or Bev Tooley at (860) 621-3024.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

BRISTOL

ST ANN CRAFT FAIR. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Saint Ann Church Hall, 215 West St. Presented by the Ladies of St. Ann Sodality. Over 50 craft tables with food and fun.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

HONORING LOCAL WARTIME VETERANS. The Southington Veterans Committee is seeking veterans who entered the military from The Town Southington, received an honorable discharge, but have not been honored for their military service. The Veterans Committee is keeping a data base and is planning a future date to upgrade the monuments on the town green. They are looking for veterans that served during World War I (April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918); World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946); Korea (June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955); Vietnam (Feb. 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon and Grenada (Aug. 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (Dec. 20, 1989 to Jan. 31, 1990); Persian Gulf (Aug. 2, 1990 until cessation of hostilities as determined by the U.S. government.) Contact: John DeMello Sr., (860) 302-4666 or at southingtonmilitaryveterans@gmail.com

ITALIAN LANGUAGE CLASSES (FREE). Registration is open for Italian classes from September to mid-December, taught by former SHS teacher Alphonse D’Angelo. Sponsored by the Sons of Italy Club. Classes held at Sons of Italy (second floor), 139 Center St. Beginners meet Mondays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., starting Sept. 18. Intermediates meet on Thursdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., starting Sept. 21. Students will need to purchase a textbook (available at the first class). More info or registration, email John at rangerguy999@yahoo.com, or call (203) 272-7822.

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open for the following dates and times: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 16, 23, 30; Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28; Nov. 4, 18; Dec. 2, 16.

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. The Rotary Club of Southington is collecting new and gently used Apple products to benefit the Music and Memory project for people with memory loss. Call Robin Morrell at (860) 302-7563 or RobinMorrell@msn.com.