Little Free Library opens on the Southington rail trail

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

The town of Southington now has a second Little Free Library on its property, which celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 16 on town property along the linear trail, next to the Southington Dog Park at the intersection of Mill Street and the trail, itself.

Mary Sargent was instrumental in the opening of the second Little Free Library and cut the ribbon herself, officially unveiling the library.

“I am so excited for this opening,” said Sargent. “It’s been a long labor of love. Giving back to the community is something that is so important to me, and so is literature. This is the perfect combination.”

Sargent explained that these Little Free Libraries are popping up everywhere. Since the very first one in the country, over 55,000 have been opened up. The first one in Southington is right near Lincoln College, and it has been a success since it opened.

The idea behind the Little Free Libraries is that anybody can take a book, so long as they leave one in return. It opens up the opportunity for a great variety of literature that can reflect on the community itself.

Sargent explained that she had applied for a second grant through Bright Horizon Foundation for Children in order to make this happen. Her eventual goal down the line is to open a third Little Free Library in Plainville.

The second Little Free Library already has a few books in it from the opening, including one from Southington author Casey Morley called “Crawling Out,” which she authored. In addition to Morley’s novel, Butch Paradis, opener of the first personal training center and winner of Mr. Connecticut both in 1994 and 1999, also submitted a fitness book he wrote.

Town Councilors Dawn Miceli and Victoria Triano were pleased to help open the Linear Trail Little Free Library. The Council approved the library on public land at the May 8 meeting in a unanimous vote. Sargent is steward.

“On behalf of the Town Council, we want to thank you, Mary,” said Miceli. “You are a town gem, showing the spirit of volunteerism in our community of Southington.”

To comment on this story or to contact Sheridan Cyr, email her at SCyr@SouthingtonObserver.com.