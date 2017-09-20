Health listings for the Sept. 22 edition

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

SOUTHINGTON

IRENE SMITH – TOUCH AWARENESS IN CAREGIVING. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Alzheimer’s Resource Center, 1261 S. Main St. Cost is $15. Founder and director of Everflowing, Irene Smith CPN, will lead a discussion about cultivated wisdom, science and personal stories to emphasize the value of integrating Touch Awareness as a communication tool in care for the medically fragile with a focus on dementia care. Hosted by the Alzheimer’s Resource Center. Register at everflowing.org or at the door.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Southington Care Center.

DINNER WITH THE DOC – RELIEVING BACK AND SCIATIC PAIN. 5 p.m. at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Sean Esmende, MD, orthopedic spine surgeon, will present the program. Discussion will include conditions that cause back pain like spinal stenosis and advanced surgical options including robotic spine surgery. A light complimentary dinner will be served. Seating is limited. Reservations at (855) HHC-HERE/ (855) 442.4373.

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Southington YMCA. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging).

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 11 a.m. to noon at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging.

OCT. 5 thru NOV. 9

SOUTHINGTON

CAREGIVING FOR AGING PARENTS & RELATIVES SERIES. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. Orchards director of social services LeeAnn Blanchard will lead this free six-week series will focus on developing caregiving skills and coping with the stress of day-to-day life when caring for aging relatives. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. A free caregiver journal will be provided to all participants. To register, call Jessica Baillargeon, (860) 628-5656.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 11 a.m. to noon at Shop Rite, 750 Queen St. Sponsored by The Orchards at Southington.

THURSDAY, OCT. 12

SOUTHINGTON

BREAST HEALTH BASICS FOR OLDER WOMEN. 1 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. MidState Medical Center Cancer Center outreach educator Tina Rodriguez will lead this discussion. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Space is limited. To RSVP, call Calendar House, (860) 621-3014.

TUESDAY, OCT. 24

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Southington Care Center.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southington Care Center Anna Fanelli room, 45 Meriden Ave. To check for availability, call Stacy Carleton, (860) 378-1286.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INFORMATION. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 5 p.m., at the Southington Public Library, 255 Main St. Wheeler Clinic Senior Community Health Outreach Coordinator Justine Micalizzi will be available to offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents.

OTHER

HHC AT HOME BEREAVEMENT GROUPS. Second and fourth Tuesdays of the Month, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Midstate Medical Center, 434 Lewis Ave., Meriden.