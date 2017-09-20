Fire report for the Sept. 22 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 26 incidents from Wednesday, Sept. 6 to Monday, Sept. 11:

Wednesday, Sept. 6

4:48:23 p.m., Berlin Ave. and Highwood Ave., Vehicle accident

Thursday, Sept. 7

4:05:57 p.m., 75 Aircraft Rd., King33, Smoke detector activation

5:19:40 p.m., Summer St. and Knowles Ave., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

5:30:00 p.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, Public service

7:29:16 p.m., 45 Newell St., Yarde Metal, Vehicle accident

Friday, Sept. 8

1:46:37 a.m., 3 W. Main st., Vehicle accident

8:40:06 a.m., 285 Queen St., Queens Terrace, Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

10:35:08 a.m., 677 Mulberry St., Smoke detector activation

11:25:11 a.m., 50 Spring Lake Rd., Hatton, Municipal alarm system, malicious

4:23:17 p.m., 388 Pleasant St., Calendar House, Medical assist, assist EMS

5:21:22 p.m., 326 Russet Ln., Smoke detector activation

6:57:27 p.m., 641 Queen St., Public service

7:51:17 p.m., 609 Old Turnpike Rd., Chemical hazard (no spill or leak)

9:23:52 p.m., 30 Darling St., Unauthorized burning

Saturday, Sept. 9

7:47:02 p.m., 1262 Queen St., Wayne’s Townline Service, Hazardous condition, Other

Sunday, Sept. 10

2:00:20 a.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, EMS call, excluding vehicle

2:06:28 a.m., 960 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Water or steam leak

11:00:00 a.m., 1050 Flanders Rd., Public service

12:57:19 p.m., 142 Eden Ave., CO detector activation

12:58:47 p.m., 105 W. Center St., Gasoline or other flammable

3:02:43 p.m., 128 Fleetwood Rd., Public service

4:18:10 p.m., 9 Lynn Ave., Lock-out

5:01:27 p.m., 65 Minthal Dr., Authorized controlled burning

7:53:55 p.m., Atwater St. and I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

Monday, Sept. 11