Fire report for the Sept. 22 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 26 incidents from Wednesday, Sept. 6 to Monday, Sept. 11:
Wednesday, Sept. 6
- 4:48:23 p.m., Berlin Ave. and Highwood Ave., Vehicle accident
Thursday, Sept. 7
- 4:05:57 p.m., 75 Aircraft Rd., King33, Smoke detector activation
- 5:19:40 p.m., Summer St. and Knowles Ave., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 5:30:00 p.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, Public service
- 7:29:16 p.m., 45 Newell St., Yarde Metal, Vehicle accident
Friday, Sept. 8
- 1:46:37 a.m., 3 W. Main st., Vehicle accident
- 8:40:06 a.m., 285 Queen St., Queens Terrace, Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
- 10:35:08 a.m., 677 Mulberry St., Smoke detector activation
- 11:25:11 a.m., 50 Spring Lake Rd., Hatton, Municipal alarm system, malicious
- 4:23:17 p.m., 388 Pleasant St., Calendar House, Medical assist, assist EMS
- 5:21:22 p.m., 326 Russet Ln., Smoke detector activation
- 6:57:27 p.m., 641 Queen St., Public service
- 7:51:17 p.m., 609 Old Turnpike Rd., Chemical hazard (no spill or leak)
- 9:23:52 p.m., 30 Darling St., Unauthorized burning
Saturday, Sept. 9
- 7:47:02 p.m., 1262 Queen St., Wayne’s Townline Service, Hazardous condition, Other
Sunday, Sept. 10
- 2:00:20 a.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 2:06:28 a.m., 960 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Water or steam leak
- 11:00:00 a.m., 1050 Flanders Rd., Public service
- 12:57:19 p.m., 142 Eden Ave., CO detector activation
- 12:58:47 p.m., 105 W. Center St., Gasoline or other flammable
- 3:02:43 p.m., 128 Fleetwood Rd., Public service
- 4:18:10 p.m., 9 Lynn Ave., Lock-out
- 5:01:27 p.m., 65 Minthal Dr., Authorized controlled burning
- 7:53:55 p.m., Atwater St. and I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
Monday, Sept. 11
- 6:28:43 a.m., N. Shuttle St. and Long Bottom Rd., Vehicle Accident
- 9:23:22 a.m., 522 Settlers Woods, Public service