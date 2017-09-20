Chamber sponsors series about positivity in the workplace

The Southington Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a six-session breakfast series for “The Four Agreements” in the workplace and beyond, taught by Intuitive Life Strategist and Master Life Coach of Lotus Moon Studios Positive Living Center, Lisa Crofton.

“The Four Agreements,” written by Don Miguel Ruiz, uses an ancient Toltec wisdom for changing thought and response. The series aims to diminish negative impact experienced by difficult people or circumstances, specifically geared toward, but not limited to, small business owners.

The agreements are: Be impeccable with your word, don’t take anything personally, don’t make assumptions, and always do your best.

“This is something that I’ve been teaching for six or seven years, and living myself for 10 years,” said Crofton. “This really, truly is a life changing experience.”

Crofton said that co-worker after co-worker has recommended this cause to each other and handed down the book.

“Today’s worker experiences such unprecedented stress as we struggle to overcome negativity,” said Crofton. One big challenge she mentioned is that people are taking home their work stress with them. “You cannot separate your personal conduct from your work conduct, so by going through this series, you learn to respond to life differently.”

Crofton explained that this series is designed for anyone who is “struggling in any part of your life to overcome stress or difficulty. This is an ideal project for achieving peace of mind for you.”

Liz Hyatt, executive director at the chamber, said that she is happy to sponsor the workshop. “We strongly support professional development in our organization and are so excited about the opportunity for our members to benefit from this powerful workshop.”

The series will be held at the Marriott Residence Inn at 778 West St. for six consecutive Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Sept. 21 to Oct. 26.

Series tickets cost $125 with a 10 percent discount for chamber members. Register at www.lotusmoonstudios.com.