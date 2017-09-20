Apple Harvest Festival listings for the Sept. 22 edition

For more information, forms, or schedules, visit Southington AHF.com. Contact: ahfestival@southington.org or (860) 276-8461.

FRIDAY, SEPT 29

SOUTHINGTON

AHF CRAFT DEADLINE. The Apple Harvest Festival craft application deadline has been extended. The arts and crafts weekend is Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.

NOW thru OCT. 1

SOUTHINGTON

APPLE HARVEST ROAD RACES. All races are sponsored by the Southington Community YMCA. Forms are available for pre-registration (by Sept. 30 at noon) at the YMCA membership desk. All race info and on-line registration info can be found at sccymca.org/apple. First 1,200 registrants receive a free t-shirt. Plenty of refreshments for athletes with music on the course. Race day registration from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. Pre-race packages will be available on Friday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the YMCA. Contact: John Myers for specific questions, (860) 621-8737.

5 MILE ROAD RACE. Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m., beginning on Columbus Blvd. Race divisions: 10 to 15; 16 to 19; 20 to 29; 30 to 39; 40 to 49; 50 to 59; 60 to 69; 70 to 79; 80 & over. Awards will be presented for the first Southington male and female (Dave Gworek Memorial Award) and the first SHS soccer player (Chris Sanchez Memorial Award). Cost is $25 ($20 for military or former military).

5K ROAD RACE. Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:45 a.m., beginning on Columbus Blvd. Race divisions: 8 to 10; 11 to 13; 14 to 16; 17 to 19; 20 to 29; 30 to 39; 40 to 49; 50 to 59; 60 to 69; 70 to 79; 80 & over. Cost is $25 ($20 for military or former military).

2 MILE WALK. Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m., on the Southington rail trail. Walk starts in front of the YMCA. Cost is $10

THE Y CUP. Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:45 a.m., beginning on Columbus Blvd. Three-member relay teams for the 5K race is open to boys and girls in grades 4 and 5. Registration will be available at Southington elementary schools in September.

LITTLE FRITTER FUN RUNS. Sunday, Oct. 1, immediately following the road race, at the Town Green. Variety of kids (2 to 7 years old) races run around the town green. Cost is $10.

MUSIC/VOLUNTEERS ON THE COURSE. Interested in providing music on the course for the athletes? Interested in volunteering in another way? Contact John Myers at the YMCA for details. Volunteers receive a free t-shirt.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES. The Apple Harvest Festival is run completely by volunteers. Volunteers are still being sought for beverage sales, information, merchandise sales, and carnival ticket sales, and beverage runners (beverage runners must be able to lift 25 pounds with repetitive motions). All booths staffed by volunteers with a minimum of two people. Any volunteer handling money must be 18 years or older. Volunteer opportunities for high school juniors and seniors are available. Forms at SoutningtonAHF.com. Mail to Apple Harvest Festival, P.O. Box 907, Southington, CT 06489 or email to Volunteers.AHF@gmail.com.