Weekly scoreboard for the Sept. 22 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 17. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Volleyball

Southington 3, Conard 0

(25-12, 25-20, 25-23)

Monday, Sept. 11

At Conard HS, West Hartford

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Jenna Martin, 4-for-5 serving, 5 attacks, 4 kills, 8 digs; Hannah Zelina, 18-for-22 serving, 6 aces, 16 attacks, 6 kills, 1 block, 9 digs; Julia Wells, 2-for-5 serving, 1 ace, 2 digs; Stephanie Zera, 13-for-13 serving, 2 aces, 32 assists, 2 attacks, 4 digs; Lynsey Danko, 10 digs; Brooke Cooney, 10-for-12 serving, 3 aces, 8 attacks, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Nolyn Allen, 4 digs; Erica Bruno, 6-for-7 serving, 15 attacks, 8 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs; Haley Larrabee, 9-for-9 serving, 15 attacks, 7 kills, 1 block, 8 digs; Sarah Myrick, 9 attacks, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs.

Conard : No stats available.

Records—SHS, 2-0. CHS, 1-1.

Southington 3, Bristol Eastern 0

(25-16, 25-23, 25-17)

Wednesday, Sept. 13

At Bristol Eastern

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Jenna Martin, 1 attack, 1 kill, 7 digs; Hannah Zelina, 15-for-16 serving, 3 aces, 15 attacks, 5 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig; Julia Wells, 7-for-9 serving, 1 ace, 1 attack, 2 digs; Stephanie Zera, 14-for-15 serving, 4 aces, 25 assists, 1 attack, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Brooke Cooney, 7-for-10 serving, 2 aces, 13 attacks, 3 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Nolyn Allen, 7-for-7 serving, 1 ace, 23 digs; Erica Bruno, 2-for-4 serving, 10 attacks, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs; Haley Larrabee, 11-for-13 serving, 19 attacks, 4 kills, 9 digs; Sarah Myrick, 18 attacks, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig.

Bristol Eastern : Aliana Rivoira, 15 assists, 1 ace; Paige McLaughlin, 2 aces, 7 digs.

Records—SHS, 3-0. BE, 1-1.

Cross Country

Boys Results

Southington 24, Manchester 33

Tuesday, Sept. 12

3.1 miles, 42 runners

At Wickham Park, Manchester

SELECTED RESULTS

1, Joe Pearl, MHS, 17:07; 2, Connor Leone, SHS, 17:26; 3, Yan Karlos Diaz, MHS, 18:06; 4, Shane Leone, SHS, 18:07; 5, Sean Young, SHS, 18:18; 6, Ryan Slesinski, SHS, 18:20; 7, Matthew Penna, SHS, 18:34; 8, Dhrav Dorji, MHS, 18:40; 9, Jeffrey Hannigan, SHS, 18:58; 10, Kyle Smith, MHS, 18:58; 11, Aaron Karr, MHS, 19:03; 12, Gio Martinez, MHS, 19:14; 17, Sean Moriarty, MHS, 19:53.

Record—SHS, 1-0. MHS, 0-1.

Stratton Brook Invitational

Saturday, Sept. 16

3.1 miles, 73 runners

At Stratton Brook Park, Simsbury

Team results (by place)—(11 teams) 1, Staples, 30; 2, Bristol Central, 77; 3, Southington, 80; 4, Conard, 119; 5, Canton, 146; 6, RHAM, 173; 7, Hall, 174; 8, Glastonbury, 193; 9, Simsbury, 220; 10, Windsor, 287; 11, Naugatuck, 348.

Team results (by time)—(11 teams) 1, Staples, 1:26:05; 2, Southington, 1:30:49; 3, Bristol Central, 1:30:55; 4, Canton, 1:33:18; 5, Conard, 1:33:32; 6, Hall, 1:35:33; 7, RHAM, 1:36:53; 8, Glastonbury, 1:37:34; 9, Simsbury, 1:39:24; 10, Windsor, 1:44:14; 11, Naugatuck, 1:58:02.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1, Maximillian Sparks, Canton, 16:33; 2, William Landowne, Staples, 16:42; 3, Benjamin Seiple, Staples, 16:52; 4, Christian Myers, Staples, 17:06; 5, Conner Leone, Southington, 17:10; 6, Patrick Daly, Hall, 17:20; 7, Aidan O’Donnell, Canton, 17:23; 8, Mark Petrosky, Bristol Central, 17:25; 9, Nick Taubenheim, Staples, 17:31; 10, Matthew Remigino, Conard, 17:51; 16, Shane Leone, Southington, 18:04; 17, Sean Young, Southington, 18:08; 20, Jeff Hannigan, Southington, 18:39; 22, Matthew Penna, Southington, 18:48; 24, Ryan Slesinski, Southington, 18:52; 30, Ben Palladino, Southington, 19:12.

Girls Results

Southington 24, Manchester 32

Tuesday, Sept. 12

3.1 miles, 26 runners

At Wickham Park, Manchester

SELECTED RESULTS

1, Kate Hedlund, MHS, 21:13; 2, Isabella Scalise, SHS, 21:58; 3, Sarah Minkiewicz, SHS, 22:00; 4, Jenna Donnelly, MHS, 22:24; 5, Julia Michnowicz, SHS, 22:30; 6, Kailey Schmarr, SHS, 23:13; 7, Julia Leon, MHS, 23:25; 8, Natalia Adamczyk, 23:33; 9, Caitlin Hoagland, MHS, 23:38; 10, Taylor Burla, SHS, 24:24; 11, Corinne Glenney, MHS, 25:13; 12, Amanda Perkowski, SHS, 26:10; 14, Talitha Lewis, 26:10.6; 16, Merry Keyt, 27:44.

Record—SHS, 1-0. MHS, 0-1.

Stratton Brook Invitational

Saturday, Sept. 16

3.1 miles, 54 runners

At Stratton Brook Park, Simsbury

Team results (by place)—(9 teams) 1, Glastonbury, 22; 2, RHAM, 82; 3 (tie), Southington and Canton, 113; 5, Manchester, 115; 6, Hand, 137; 7, Simsbury, 164; 8, Windsor, 181; 9, Bristol Central, 215.

Team results (by time)—(9 teams) 1, Glastonbury, 1:44:04; 2, RHAM, 1:50:30; 3, Southington, 1:52:56; 4, Hand, 1:54:34; 5, Manchester, 1:54;52; 6, Canton, 1:55:05; 7, Simsbury, 1:56:38; 8, Windsor, 2:03:25; 9, Bristol Central, 2:06:49.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1, Kate Hedlund, Manchester, 20:14; 2, Alexandra Ross, Glastonbury, 20:32; 3, Grace Sparrow, Glastonbury, 20:39; 4, Angela Braga, Glastonbury, 20:40; 5, Brittany Anderson, Glastonbury, 20:46; 6, Brooke Almeida, RHAM, 20:51; 7, Abby Potticary, RHAM, 21:12; 8, Kaylen Hughes, Glastonbury, 21:27; 9, Julia Caputo, Canton, 21:37; 10, Amanda Naylor, Glastonbury, 21:39; 14, Julia Michnowicz, Southington, 22:01; 16, Sarah Minkiewicz, Southington, 22:14; 22, Natalia Adamczyk, Southington, 22:32; 27, Isabella Scalise, Southington, 22:51; 34, Kailey Schmarr, Southington, 23:18; 36, Laini Pizzitola, Southington, 23:36.

Boys Soccer

Southington 1, Conard 1

(Overtime)

Tuesday, Sept. 12

At Conard HS, West Hartford

Southington 01 00 0/0 — 01

Conard 00 01 0/0 — 01

First half—1, Alexis Frausto, SHS, 14:42.

Second half—2, Matt Flanagan, CHS, 14:01.

First overtime—No scoring.

Second overtime—No scoring.

Shots—SHS, 11. CHS, 8.

Saves—Evan Daddona and John Griffin, SHS, 4. Vincent Conelli, CHS, 6.

Corners—SHS, 4. CHS, 6.

Records—SHS, 0-0-2. CHS, 1-0-1.

Bristol Central 2, Southington 1

Thursday, Sept. 14

At Bristol Central HS

Southington 00 01 — 01

Bristol Central 01 01 — 02

First half—1, Marcello Delvalle (David Bowes), BCHS, 30:53.

Second half—2, Joseph Colaccino, SHS, 4:13; 3, Diego Naranjo, BCHS, 3:59 (penalty kick).

Shots—BCHS, 14. SHS, 10.

Saves—Alex Bernier, BCHS, 1. John Griffin, SHS, 5.

Corners—BCHS, 2. SHS, 5.

Records—BCHS, 2-0. SHS, 0-1-2.

Girls Soccer

Conard 1, Southington 0

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Southington HS

Conard 00 01 — 01

Southington 00 00 — 00

First half—No scoring.

Second half—1, Gillian Haverty, CHS, 13:00.

Shots—CHS, 10. SHS, 9.

Saves—Mackenzie Brink, CHS, 9. Olivia Sherwood, SHS, 9.

Records—CHS, 2-0. SHS, 1-1.

Southington 4, Maloney 0

Friday, Sept. 15

At Maloney HS, Meriden

Southington 03 01 — 04

Maloney 00 00 — 00

First half—1, Arianna Gazaferi (Alexa Imme), SHS; 2, Imme, SHS; 3, Kelly Dolly (Imme), SHS.

Second half—4, Gazaferi (Imme), SHS.

Shots—SHS, 27. MHS, 2.

Saves—Olivia Sherwood, SHS, 2. McKenzie Wrinn, MHS, 14.

Records—SHS, 2-1. MHS, 0-3.

Field Hockey

Southington 7, NW Catholic 1

Tuesday, Sept. 12

At Southington HS

NW Catholic 00 01 — 01

Southington 02 05 — 07

First half—1, Nicole Martocchio (Jenna Sheehan), SHS, 10:59; 2, Martocchio, SHS, 5:43.

Second half—3, Meghan O’Shea, NWC, 27:40; 4, Sheehan (Julia McPherson, XXXXXX), SHS, 24:34; 5, Sheehan, SHS, 14:47; 6, Sheehan, SHS, 13:08; 7, Sheehan (Anna Laonne), SHS, 7:34; 8, Emma Angelillo, SHS, 0:41.8.

Corners—NWC, 9. SHS, 11.

Shots—NWC, 8. SHS, 11.

Saves—Libby Vandal, NWC, 7. Maddie Belfonti, SHS, 7.

Records—NWC, 1-1. SHS, 1-0.

Simsbury 4, Southington 3

Friday, Sept. 15

At Southington HS

Simsbury 04 00 — 04

Southington 01 02 — 03

First half—1, Mary Clark, Simbury, 23:55; 2, Caroline Westhaver, Simsbury, 22:41; 3, Grace Parker, Simsbury, 8:32; 4, Sydney Rice, Southington, 5:39; 5, Parker (Cora Nagle), Simsbury, 5:14.

Second half—6, Nicole Martocchio (Jenna Sheehan), Southington, 12:37; 7, Martocchio (Sheehan), Southington, 4:36.

Corners—Simsbury, 2. Southington, 2.

Shots—Simsbury, 12. Southington, 9.

Saves—Simsbury, 9. Maddie Belfonti, Southington, 10.

Records—Simsbury, 3-0. Southington, 1-1.

Girls Swimming

Southington 92, Rocky Hill 81

Tuesday, Sept. 12

At Rocky Hill HS

200 med relay—1, SHS (Meghan Hammarlund, Julie Duszak, Kayla Nguyen, Olivia Fournier), 1:58.92; 2, SHS (Anny Moquette, Adessa Noyes, Andie Nadeau, Julia Holland); 3, RHHS.

200 free—1, Maddie Symecko, SHS, 2:11.27; 2, Kara Zazzaro, SHS; 3, Victoria Bower, RHHS; 4, Gina Calo, SHS.

200 IM—1, Hammarlund, SHS, 2:27.05; 2, Nadeau, SHS; 3, Shelby Cios, RHHS; 4, Patrycja Zajak, SHS; 5, Jessica Saucier, RHHS.

50 free—1, Fournier, SHS, 25.58; 2, Duszak, SHS; 3, Ashley Scacca, RHHS; 4, Joelle Brown, RHHS; 5, Moquette.

Diving—1, Nichole Detvshev, RHHS, 195.15; 2, Molly Pawlak, RHHS; 3, Ashley Cannata, RHHS; 4, Alyssa Albiach, SHS.

100 fly—1, Saucier, RHHS, 1:12.7; 2, Nguyen, SHS; 3, Brown, RHHS; 4, Noyes, SHS; 5, Lidia Prusak, SHS.

100 free—1, Kara Zazzaro, SHS, 1:04.07; 2, Holland, SHS; 3, Abigail Lo Presti, SHS; 4, Sophie Kurdziel, RHHS; 5, Amy Mamica, RHHS.

500 free—1, Symecko, SHS, 5:52.17; 2, Scacca, RHHS; 3, Calo, SHS; 4, Moquette, SHS; 5, Bower, RHHS.

200 free relay—1, SHS (Fournier, Nadeau, Zazzaro, Duszak), 1:48.72; 2, SHS (Chloe Grabowski, Johanna Lasbury, Jessica Monte, Noyes); 3, RHHS.

100 back—exhibition.

100 breast—exhibition.

400 free relay—exhibition.

Record—SHS, 1-0.

Football

Southington 35, Simsbury 6

Friday, Sept. 15

At Southington HS

Simsbury 00 00 00 06 — 06

Southington 21 07 07 00 — 35

First Quarter

Southington—Jack Herms 12 pass from Will Barmore (Evan Johanns kick), 10:43.

Southington—Will Downes 17 pass from Barmore (Johanns kick), 5:54.

Southington—Ian Agnew 7 run (Johanns kick), 1:39.

Second Quarter

Southington—Tanner LaRosa 11 run (Johanns kick), 3:15.

Third Quarter

Southington—Agnew 5 run (Johanns kick), 1:58.

Fourth Quarter

Simsbury—Mark Bedson 50 run (kick failed), 3:50.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING— Simsbury (26-116) : Mark Bedson, 9-87; Rafael Nieves, 14-48; Jackson Masters, 3-(-19). Southington (28-100) : Tanner LaRosa, 15-55; Ian Agnew, 11-41; Jimmy Ringrose, 1-5; Team, 1-(-1).

PASSING—Jackson Masters, Simsbury, 12-31-2, 84 yards; Will Barmore, Southington, 21-31-1, 300 yards; Jacob Drena, Southington, 0-2-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING— Simsbury (12-84) : Jackson Butler, 5-48; Ralph Gilliard, 5-30; Tate Valerio, 1-6; Rafael Nieves, 1-0. Southington (21-300) : Will Downes, 6-97; Tim O’Shea, 5-99; Jack Herms, 5-41; Tanner LaRosa, 2-29; Jacob Drena, 2-16; Jamie Lamson, 1-18.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Southington, Johanns, 47

Records—Simsbury, 1-1. Southington, 2-0.