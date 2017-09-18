Obituary: Elizabeth Walker, 90

Elizabeth Walker, 90, of Southington, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 at the Apple Rehab in Plainville.

She was born May 25, 1927 in Augsburg, Germany the daughter of the late Andreous and Louise (Pieger) Meiting.

Elizabeth worked and retired from Army and Air Force Exchange System at McGraw Kasern, Munich, Germany after 25 years.

She is survived by 3 children, Ramona E. Bethke, Stanley I. Walker Jr. and Heidi Marie Pfeiffer. She also leaves 6 grandchildren, Nicole E. Dyer, Amber E. Bethke, Keegan P. Bethke, Anthony Walker, Aaliyah Walker and Marvin Pfeiffer, 4 great grandchildren, Christian M. Cecillo, Mia D. Gonzalez, Ayla E. Bacon and Raphael Pfeiffer.

The Funeral and burial was held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in her memory to the RAINN ( Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com