Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Sept. 16

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Sept. 16. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Cross Country—In its first invitational of the season, Southington traveled to Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury to compete at the 37th annual Stratton Brook Invitational. The boys team placed third (80, 1:30:49) behind Staples (30, 1:26:05) and Bristol Central (77, 1:30:55). Conner Leone paced Southington by finishing fifth overall out of 73 runners with a time of 17:10 in the boys large schools varsity race. Shane Leone (16th, 18:04), Sean Young (17th, 18:08), Jeff Hannigan (20th, 18:39), Matthew Penna (22nd, 18:48), Ryan Slesinski (24th, 18:52), and Ben Palladino (30th, 19:12) contributed as well. Canton’s Maximillian Sparks (16:33) won the race. The girls team placed third (113, 1:52:56) behind Glastonbury (22, 1:44:04) and RHAM (82, 1:50:30). Julia Michnowicz paced the Lady Knights by finishing 14th overall out of 54 runners with a time of 22:01 in the girls large schools varsity race. Sarah Minkiewicz (16th, 22:14), Natalia Adamczyk (22nd, 22:32), Isabella Scalise (27th, 22:51), Kailey Schmarr (34th, 23:18), and Laini Pizzitola (36th, 23:36) contributed as well. Manchester’s Kate Hedlund (20:14) won the race. Southington will be back on the trails next week when they travel to Fisher Meadow for a meet with Avon and Conard on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Southington is also scheduled to host the Sloper Relays on Friday, Sept. 22. Both programs are currently 1-0 overall.

SOUTHINGTON FALL RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0-1 (3-0-1).

Week 2—11-3-2 (8-3-1).

Cross Country Runners’ Personal Season Bests:

BOYS

Conner Leone—17:10, 9/16 at Stratton Brook Invitational. Shane Leone—18:04, 9/16 at Stratton Brook Invitational. Sean Young—18:08, 9/16 at Stratton Brook Invitational. Ryan Slesinski—18:20, 9/12 at Manchester. Matt Penna—18:34, 9/12 at Manchester. Jeff Hannigan—18:39, 9/16 at Stratton Brook Invitational. Ben Palladino—19:12, 9/16 at Stratton Brook Invitational.

GIRLS

Isabella Scalise—21:58, 9/12 at Manchester. Sarah Minkiewicz—22:00, 9/12 at Manchester. Julia Michnowicz—22:01, 9/16 at Stratton Brook Invitational. Natalia Adamczyk—22:32, 9/16 at Stratton Brook Invitational. Kailey Schmarr—23:13, 9/12 at Manchester. Laini Pizzitola—23:36, 9/16 at Stratton Brook Invitational. Taylor Borla—24:24, 9/12 at Manchester.

Swimmers Qualified for Class LL Meet:

200 Individual Medley (2:28.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 2:27.05, 9/12 at Rocky Hill.

50 Freestyle (26.69)—Olivia Fournier, 25.58, 9/12 at Rocky Hill; Julie Duszak, 26.00, 9/12 at Rocky Hill.

100 Backstroke (1:06.99)—Meghan Hammarlund, 1:05.04, 9/12 at Rocky Hill.

100 Breaststroke (1:17.99)—Julie Duszak, 1:12.84, 9/12 at Rocky Hill; Patrycja Zajac, 1:15.57, 9/12 at Rocky Hill.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.