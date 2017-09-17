Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Sept. 15

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Sept. 15. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Field Hockey—After opening the season with a 7-1 win over divisional NW Catholic (1-2) at home, the Lady Knights fell by a goal, 4-3, to Simsbury (3-0) at home in their next contest. Simsbury is currently tied for first in Class L and the CCC. The Trojans took a 4-1 lead heading into halftime, scoring all of their goals in the first half. Nicole Martocchio brought the Knights to within two scores with a goal, assisted by Jenna Sheehan, midway through the second half. Sheehan hooked up with Martocchio again with just over four and a half minutes remaining in regulation to bring the Knights within one. The Knights finished with nine shots on goal and two penalty corners. Maddie Belfonti saved 10 shots in the cage. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they travel to divisional Glastonbury (3-0) on Tuesday, Sept. 19 and Enfield (2-0) on Friday, Sept. 22. Glastonbury and Enfield are both currently tied for first in Class L and the CCC. Southington is currently 1-1 overall.

Football—The Blue Knights remained undefeated on the year and almost recorded their first shutout of the season with their second-straight win in a 35-6 rout of divisional Simsbury (1-1) at home. Similar to their game at Glastonbury the week prior, it didn’t take the Knights long to get going in this one either, as Southington scored on three of its first four offensive possessions. Will Barmore connected with Jack Herms for a 12-yard score on the opening drive and Will Downes for a 17-yard score moments later. After The Knights were forced to punt on their third offensive possession, Ian Agnew closed out the first quarter with a 7-yard touchdown run. Tanner LaRosa extended Southington’s lead to 28-0 with an 11-yard rushing touchdown with a little over three minutes remaining before halftime. Agnew capped off the win by finding the end zone for a second time in the game from five yards out late in the third quarter. The Knights lost their shutout after the Trojans scored their only touchdown of the game on a 50-yard run with just under four minutes remaining in regulation. Barmore completed 21 of 31 passes for 300 yards, throwing one interception. LaRosa paced the backfield with 55 yards on 15 carries, and Agnew finished with 41 yards on 11 carries. Tim O’Shea led all receivers with five catches for 99 yards. Ian Hall anchored the defense with 10 tackles, including three assists, and two and a half sacks. Sam Thomson and Mario Ferreri each intercepted a pass. Thomson now has three picks on the season. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they host Manchester (1-1) for Military Appreciation Night on Friday, Sept. 22. Game time is 7 p.m. Southington is currently 2-0 overall and sixth in Class LL behind Greenwich (2-0), Cheshire (2-0), West Haven (2-0), Naugatuck (2-0), and South Windsor (2-0).

Girls Soccer—The Lady Knights rebounded from their 1-0 home loss to divisional Conard on Tuesday by blanking Maloney (0-3), 4-0, at home. Arianna Gazaferi, Alexa Imme, and Kelly Doyle all scored goals in the first half. Gazaferi capped off the win with her second goal of the game in the second half. Imme assisted three of Southington’s four goals. The Knights took 27 shots on goal and four corner kicks. Olivia Sherwood saved two shots on goal. The Knights will be back on the pitch next week when they travel to Manchester (1-2) on Tuesday, Sept. 19 and return home to host Glastonbury (3-0) on Friday, Sept. 22. Glastonbury is currently tied for first in Class LL and the CCC and has not lost a single game since 2014. Southington is currently 2-1 overall.

